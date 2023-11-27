Well known local GAA journalist, Michael McMullan, was in Little Acorns for the official city launch of his new book, ‘Game of My Life’ on Saturday. Featuring some of Derry’s greatest legends, the new publication already looks a sure fire Christmas hit!
1. Journalist Michael McMullan pictured at signing event for his new Derry GAA Book ‘Game of my Life’ at Little Acorns Book Store on Saturday morning. The book features twenty-five of Derry’s greatest gaelic footballers. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Journalist Michael McMullan pictured with Diarmuid McElholm, Bláthnaid McElholm, and Aine McElholm at the launch of his new Derry GAA Book ‘Game of my Life’, in the Little Acorn Book Store, on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Journalist Michael McMullan pictured with Eoghan Kennedy and Saoirse Clarke at the launch of his new Derry GAA Book ‘Game of my Life’, in the Little Acorns Book Store, on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Journalist Michael McMullan pictured with Piaras " Donghaile, Doire Colmcille GAC, at the launch of his new Derry GAA Book ‘Game of my Life’, in the Little Acorn Book Store, on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
