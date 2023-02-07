News you can trust since 1772
Rosemount in action against Glendermott in the Boys' Indoor City Football Championships played in the Foyle Arena. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS  18

PHOTOS: Sacred Heart claims Primary School Indoor Championship title

Sacred Heart Primary School are the city Indoor Boys’ GAA champions winners after defeating Hollybush P.S. in a thrilling final at Foyle Arena last Friday.

By Michael WIlson
A superb day’s football saw the Trench Road school emerge victories in the main final with St. John’s defeating Glendermott in the Shield Final which was played between the two beaten semi-finalists. With some great football on display, ‘Journal’ photographer George Sweeney was there to catch all the action so have a look at 22 memorable pictures from a great day of sport . . .

1. Gaelscoil Eaidain Mhoor took part in the Boys' Indoor Football Championships played in the Foyle Arena. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS  04

2. Holy Family Primary School competed in the Derry City Boys' Indoor Football Championships played in the Foyle Arena. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS  13

3. Sacred Heart Primary School took part in the Derry City Boys Indoor Football Championships played in the Foyle Arena. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS  06

4. St Oliver Plunkett Primary School took part in the Derry City Boys Indoor Football Championships played in the Foyle Arena. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS  05

