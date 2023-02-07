Sacred Heart Primary School are the city Indoor Boys’ GAA champions winners after defeating Hollybush P.S. in a thrilling final at Foyle Arena last Friday.
A superb day’s football saw the Trench Road school emerge victories in the main final with St. John’s defeating Glendermott in the Shield Final which was played between the two beaten semi-finalists. With some great football on display, ‘Journal’ photographer George Sweeney was there to catch all the action so have a look at 22 memorable pictures from a great day of sport . . .
1. Gaelscoil Eaidain Mhoor took part in the Boys' Indoor Football Championships played in the Foyle Arena. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS 04
Gaelscoil Eaidain Mhoor took part in the Derry City Boys Indoor Football Championships played in the Foyle Arena. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS 04
Photo: George Sweeney
2. Holy Family Primary School competed in the Derry City Boys' Indoor Football Championships played in the Foyle Arena. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS 13
Holy Family Primary School competed in the Derry City Boys Indoor Football Championships played in the Foyle Arena. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS 13
Photo: George Sweeney
3. Sacred Heart Primary School took part in the Derry City Boys Indoor Football Championships played in the Foyle Arena. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS 06
Sacred Heart Primary School, winners of the Boys' Indoor City Football Championships played in the Foyle Arena. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS 06
Photo: George Sweeney
4. St Oliver Plunkett Primary School took part in the Derry City Boys Indoor Football Championships played in the Foyle Arena. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS 05
St. Oliver Plunkett Primary School who took part in the Boys' Indoor City Football Championships played in the Foyle Arena. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2306GS 05
Photo: George Sweeney