PHOTOS: Sacred Heart PS win Doire Trasna Primary Schools' Cup

By Michael Wilson
Published 16th Apr 2025, 10:28 BST
Sacred Heart Primary School came out on top after an excellent day’s football at the recent Doire Trasna Cup, a qualifying tournament for the forthcoming Tower Cup on Friday, May 23rd.

The city primary schools championships has proven a huge success over recent years and this year promises to be no different if the standard of football on offer at the various club qualifying competitions is anything to go by. Eight teams competed at Pairc Na Piarsaigh but it was Sacred Heart who held off St Oliver Plunkett’s in a trilling cup final while Good Shepherd Primary School lifted the Shield.

As always, Journal photographer George Sweeney was there to capture all the action of a thrilling’s day of Gaelic football…..

Our Lady of Fatima PS against Sacred Heart PS (2) in the Cumann na mBunscol Derry city Championships qualifiers held in Pairc Na Piarsaigh. Photo: George Sweeney

Good Shepherd PS against Chapel Road PS at the Cumann na mBunscol City Championship qualifiers held in Pairc Na Piarsaigh. Photo: George Sweeney

Good Shepherd PS against Chapel Road PS at the Cumann na mBunscol Derry city (Boys) Championships qualifiers held in Pairc Na Piarsaigh. Photo: George Sweeney

Good Shepherd PS against Chapel Road PS at the Doire Cumann na mBunscol City Championships qualifiers held in Pairc Na Piarsaigh. Photo: George Sweeney

