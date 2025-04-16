The city primary schools championships has proven a huge success over recent years and this year promises to be no different if the standard of football on offer at the various club qualifying competitions is anything to go by. Eight teams competed at Pairc Na Piarsaigh but it was Sacred Heart who held off St Oliver Plunkett’s in a trilling cup final while Good Shepherd Primary School lifted the Shield.
As always, Journal photographer George Sweeney was there to capture all the action of a thrilling’s day of Gaelic football…..
1. Our Lady of Fatima PS against Sacred Heart PS (2) in the Cumann na mBunscol Derry Boys Club Championships qualifiers held in Pairc Na Piarsaigh. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Good Shepherd PS against Chapel Road PS the Cumann na mBunscol Derry Boys Club Championships qualifiers held in Pairc Na Piarsaigh. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Good Shepherd PS against Chapel Road PS the Cumann na mBunscol Derry Boys Club Championships qualifiers held in Pairc Na Piarsaigh. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Good Shepherd PS against Chapel Road PS the Cumann na mBunscol Derry Boys Club Championships qualifiersheld in Pairc Na Piarsaigh. Photo: George Sweeney
