Lumen Christi College take on St Columb’s ‘B’ during the annual Brian Og McKeever Memorial year 10 tournament held at Pairc Bhrid, Steelstown. Photo: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
Lumen Christi College take on St Columb’s ‘B’ during the annual Brian Og McKeever Memorial year 10 tournament held at Pairc Bhrid, Steelstown. Photo: George Sweeney

PHOTOS: St. Columb's College win annual Brian Og McKeever Memorial Year 10 tournament

By Michael Wilson
Published 19th Jun 2025, 11:52 BST
It was fitting that both St. Columb's and St. Brigid’s Colleges lifted silverware at the annual Brian Og McKeever Memorial Year 10 tournament at Steelstown’s Pairc Bhrid on Thursday.

Brian Og, who passed away in 2008 following a courageous battle with leukaemia, remains an inspirational figure at the Ballyarnett club and attended St. Brigid’s until fifth form before moving to St. Columb’s to continue his education. It was poignant then, given Brian Ogs’ connection to both schools, that St. Brigid’s claimed the Shield for a second year in a row and St. Columb’s took the top honours in the Cup competition following a thrilling final.

Overall it was a superb day’s football that saw St. Columb’s College, Lumen Christi, St. Conor’s Clady, St. Brigid’s Carnhill, Dominican Coleraine, St. Brigid’s & St. Patrick’s, Claudy and St Mary’s, Limavady all play excellent football.

Derry footballer Diarmuid Baker, Brian senior, Márie and Colm McKeever pictured at the annual Brian Og McKeever Memorial year 10 tournament held at Pairc Bhrid, Steelstown. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Derry footballer Diarmuid Baker, Brian senior, Márie and Colm McKeever pictured at the annual Brian Og McKeever Memorial year 10 tournament held at Pairc Bhrid, Steelstown. Photo: George Sweeney

Derry footballer Diarmuid Baker, Brian senior, Márie and Colm McKeever pictured at the annual Brian Og McKeever Memorial year 10 tournament held at Pairc Bhrid, Steelstown. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Lumen Christi College take on St Columb’s ‘B’ during the annual Brian Og McKeever Memorial year 10 tournament held at Pairc Bhrid, Steelstown. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Lumen Christi College take on St Columb’s ‘B’ during the annual Brian Og McKeever Memorial year 10 tournament held at Pairc Bhrid, Steelstown. Photo: George Sweeney

Lumen Christi College take on St Columb’s ‘B’ during the annual Brian Og McKeever Memorial year 10 tournament held at Pairc Bhrid, Steelstown. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Lumen Christi College take on St Columb’s ‘B’ during the annual Brian Og McKeever Memorial year 10 tournament held at Pairc Bhrid, Steelstown. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Lumen Christi College take on St Columb’s ‘B’ during the annual Brian Og McKeever Memorial year 10 tournament held at Pairc Bhrid, Steelstown. Photo: George Sweeney

Lumen Christi College take on St Columb’s ‘B’ during the annual Brian Og McKeever Memorial year 10 tournament held at Pairc Bhrid, Steelstown. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
St Brigid’s College play St Mary’s High School, Limavady during the annual Brian Og McKeever Memorial year 10 tournament held at Pairc Bhrid, Steelstown. Photo: George Sweeney

4. St Brigid’s College play St Mary’s High School Limavady during the annual Brian Og McKeever Memorial year 10 tournament held at Pairc Bhrid, Steelstown. Photo: George Sweeney

St Brigid’s College play St Mary’s High School, Limavady during the annual Brian Og McKeever Memorial year 10 tournament held at Pairc Bhrid, Steelstown. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice