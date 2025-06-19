Brian Og, who passed away in 2008 following a courageous battle with leukaemia, remains an inspirational figure at the Ballyarnett club and attended St. Brigid’s until fifth form before moving to St. Columb’s to continue his education. It was poignant then, given Brian Ogs’ connection to both schools, that St. Brigid’s claimed the Shield for a second year in a row and St. Columb’s took the top honours in the Cup competition following a thrilling final.