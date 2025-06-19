Brian Og, who passed away in 2008 following a courageous battle with leukaemia, remains an inspirational figure at the Ballyarnett club and attended St. Brigid’s until fifth form before moving to St. Columb’s to continue his education. It was poignant then, given Brian Ogs’ connection to both schools, that St. Brigid’s claimed the Shield for a second year in a row and St. Columb’s took the top honours in the Cup competition following a thrilling final.
Overall it was a superb day’s football that saw St. Columb’s College, Lumen Christi, St. Conor’s Clady, St. Brigid’s Carnhill, Dominican Coleraine, St. Brigid’s & St. Patrick’s, Claudy and St Mary’s, Limavady all play excellent football.
1. Derry footballer Diarmuid Baker, Brian senior, Márie and Colm McKeever pictured at the annual Brian Og McKeever Memorial year 10 tournament held at Pairc Bhrid, Steelstown. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Lumen Christi College take on St Columb’s ‘B’ during the annual Brian Og McKeever Memorial year 10 tournament held at Pairc Bhrid, Steelstown. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Lumen Christi College take on St Columb’s ‘B’ during the annual Brian Og McKeever Memorial year 10 tournament held at Pairc Bhrid, Steelstown. Photo: George Sweeney
4. St Brigid’s College play St Mary’s High School Limavady during the annual Brian Og McKeever Memorial year 10 tournament held at Pairc Bhrid, Steelstown. Photo: George Sweeney
