Steelstown P.S. against Hollybush PS during the Derry Primary Schools' Football Championships played at Steelstown GAC. Photo: George SweeneySteelstown P.S. against Hollybush PS during the Derry Primary Schools' Football Championships played at Steelstown GAC. Photo: George Sweeney
Steelstown P.S. against Hollybush PS during the Derry Primary Schools' Football Championships played at Steelstown GAC. Photo: George Sweeney

PHOTOS: Steelstown GAC Girls’ Primary Schools Cup at Pairc Bhrid

By Michael Wilson
Published 9th Apr 2025, 13:06 BST
Hollybush Primary School came on top after a fabulous day’s football at the annual Steelstown Girls’ Primary Schools’ Cup competition at Pairc Bhrid.

Hollybush P.S. will now go forward to the annual Tower Cup competition alongside the qualifiers after a great competition that also say Steelstown P.S. lift the Shield. Check out some of Journal photographer George Sweeney’s photos from a wonderful day of sport….

St Brigid’s PS and Hollybush PS in action during the Derry Primary Schools Football Championship at Steelstown GAC. Photo: George Sweeney

1. St Brigid’s PS and Hollybush PS in action during the Derry Primary Schools Football Championships at Steelstown GAC. Photo: George Sweeney

St Brigid’s PS and Hollybush PS in action during the Derry Primary Schools Football Championship at Steelstown GAC. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Hollybush PS who won the Steelstown Cup at Pairc Bhrid to qualify for the forthcoming Tower Cup finals in Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Hollybush PS participated in the Derry Primary Schools Football Championships at Steelstown GAC. Photo: George Sweeney

Hollybush PS who won the Steelstown Cup at Pairc Bhrid to qualify for the forthcoming Tower Cup finals in Celtic Park. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
St Paul’s PS against St Therese’s PS during the Derry Primary Schools Football Championships at Steelstown GAC. Photo: George Sweeney

3. St Paul’s PS against St Therese’s PS during the Derry Primary Schools Football Championships at Steelstown GAC. Photo: George Sweeney

St Paul’s PS against St Therese’s PS during the Derry Primary Schools Football Championships at Steelstown GAC. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Steelstown PS take on St Brigid’s PS during the Derry Primary Schools Football Championships at Steelstown GAC. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Steelstown PS take on St Brigid’s PS during the Derry Primary Schools Football Championships at Steelstown GAC. Photo: George Sweeney

Steelstown PS take on St Brigid’s PS during the Derry Primary Schools Football Championships at Steelstown GAC. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Primary Schools
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice