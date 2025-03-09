St Mary’s College 5-13, Sperrin College 2-01

St. Mary’s College picked up the Ulster Under 16 Girls’ Developmental Shield at Owenbeg on Friday morning, coming away clear victors despite going down to an early goal against a sprightly Sperrin College team.

Losing finalists in last year’s competition, the Derry city girls played some magnificent football, ably led by their captain and player-of-the-match Freya Doran, who netted four goals and three points to lead her team to victory. She also had another goal ruled out in the dying minutes of the first period!

However the city side were stunned in the opening forays when Sperrin netted early on, a mistake in the middle of the defence letting their full forward blast under the keeper but the response was instant.

St Mary’s fired home three quick points to bring the sides level and spent almost the remainder of the first half camped in the Sperrin half. Indeed, the Magherafelt side could only muster a point to add to their first half tally. More first half scores from the boots of Cameron Kelly, Aoife McLaughlin and Roma Crossan put St. Mary’s further in front, added to by a great goal from Doran.

A long kick-out was snatched from the hands of two Sperrin midfielders and the St. Mary’s captain wrestled her way through two tackles before blasting past the advancing keeper to score. When the half-time whistle sounded, St. Mary’s in total control and leading 1-8 to 1-1.

The second period saw a dominant and confident city side control possession in the middle of the park and go further in the lead with a magnificent goal. Again Doran won the loose ball, holding off a number of defenders before slotting home from 10 metres. Minutes later she scored a point from a long free which just crept over the crossbar.

A late consolation goal for the Magherafelt school after a mistake in the Derry defence was all Sperrin could manage with the Derry defence in total control. A further point from Ayleah McFarland was followed by two quick goals in 30 seconds from ‘Captain Fantastic’ Doran to put the game beyond doubt and bring the Shield home to the Northland Road school.

A great all-round team performance from St. Mary’s with talisman Doran ably assisted in the middle by Ayleah McFarland and Summer Brown.

St. Mary’s College: Aoife Boyle; Emma Doherty; Annie McDermott; Aoife McLaughlin; Olivia Logue; Ava Rose McBride; Aoife McLaughlin; Freya Doran (capt); Farragh Crossan; Grace McElhinney; Roma Crossan; Summer Brown; Cait Devine; Cameron Kelly; Ayleah MacFarland; Lily Toland; Aoife Brannon; Kyra McGill.

