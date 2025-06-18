Over 30 teams from throughout Ulster descended on Burt CLG for a morning of recreational games with the Festival played out in a fun, and fair manner with weather conditions making for some excellent skills on display.

The day started off with a mass warm-up before everyone stood to attention for the national anthem and then the first round of matches commenced with all nine counties of Ulster represented. There were six pitches in action continually and a carnival atmosphere saw players and supporters alike, had a great day out.

Burt GAC chair Liam Gallagher said he was delighted to see so many teams represented: “It’s an honour for our club to host such an event and today has been a festival of colour, as well as some excellent play from the ladies who took part. Even the weather has played its part. A massive well done to all who took part today.”

The organisers would like to thank Burt GAA for hosting the festival and to all those involved in making the day a huge success.

Action from the Glenfin v. Convoy game during Saturday's blitz at Beart GAC.

Action from the St. Eunan's (Letterkenny) v. Desertmartin game during Saturday's blitz at Beart GAC.

Action from the Limavady Wolfhounds v. Glenravel clash on Saturday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

