Dublin arrive in Derry this weekend for a top of the table Division Two clash that will go a long way to deciding who is playing top flight football next season.
The scramble for tickets has well and truly started for the Dubs’ first visit since a 2014 Division One clash in which Derry captain Mark Lynch was at his imperious best, hitting 1-8 as Brian McIver’s Oak Leafers won 1-16 to 0-13. Take a trip down memory lane as we build up to this weekend’s huge clash . . .
Derry's Declan Mullan shrugs off the attentions of Dublin's Jonny Cooper during the counties' 2014 Division One clash in Celtic Park. (Photo Lorcan Doherty / Presseye.com)
Derry's Ciaran McGoldrick takes on Dublin's Michael Dara Macauley in Celtic Park back in 2014. (Photo Lorcan Doherty / Presseye.com)
Benny Heron is held up by Dublin's Michael Fitzsimons during the Allianz Division 1 clash in Celtic Park back IN 2014. (Photo Lorcan Doherty / Presseye.com)
Derry's Cailean O'Boyle appeals to return to the field of play after an injury during the 2014 Division One clash in Celtic Park. (Photo Lorcan Doherty / Presseye.com)
