The victory tees Johnny McGarvey’s men up perfectly for their Christy Ring Cup campign which gets underway in Aughrim against Wicklow next weekend. However, the senior hurlers weren’t the only attraction for supporters on Saturday, with the young hurlers of Doire Trasna and Faughanvale putting on a great half-time display and ‘Journal’ photographers George Sweeney was there to capture it . . . .
1. Young hurlers from Doire Trasna and Faughanvale in action during the interval in the Derry v Tyrone Division 2 Final. Photo: George Sweeney
