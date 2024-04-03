Young hurlers from Doire Trasna and Faughanvale in action during the interval in the Derry v Tyrone Division 2 Final. Photo: George SweeneyYoung hurlers from Doire Trasna and Faughanvale in action during the interval in the Derry v Tyrone Division 2 Final. Photo: George Sweeney
PHOTOS: Young Derry hurlers light up Owenbeg during National League final

Last Saturday in Owenbeg, Derry hurlers lifted the Division 2B title, defeating Tyrone in the final after an excellent league campaign.
By Michael Wilson
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 12:45 BST

The victory tees Johnny McGarvey’s men up perfectly for their Christy Ring Cup campign which gets underway in Aughrim against Wicklow next weekend. However, the senior hurlers weren’t the only attraction for supporters on Saturday, with the young hurlers of Doire Trasna and Faughanvale putting on a great half-time display and ‘Journal’ photographers George Sweeney was there to capture it . . . .

