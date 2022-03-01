PICTURE SPECIAL: Steelstown All Ireland winners visit Hollybush Primary School

Welcomed by Principal, Ms. Teresa Duggan, her staff and all the pupils, the school, who produced no less than eight former pupils for the team gave rapturous applause as the players made their way into the assembly hall.
The players took part in a question and answer session with the pupils as well as using photo opportunities with both pupils and staff. (Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography)
1. Steelstown All Ireland winners visit Hollybush Primary School
Former Hollybush PS pupil Saoirse O'Donnell hands over a painting recording the Steelstown victory at Croke Park to club captain, Neil Forester. Included is Ms. Teresa Duggan, Principal, and some of the Steelstown players.
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
2. Steelstown All Ireland winners visit Hollybush Primary School
Pupils at Hollybush Primqry School celebrating Steelstown Brian Ogs' All Ireland Intermediate Club success. (Photo: Jim McCafferty)
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
3. Steelstown All Ireland winners visit Hollybush Primary School
Back row: Dermot McBride, Oran Fox, Rory Maguire, Neil Forester, Ms. Teresa Duggan, Principal, Fr. Colum Clerkin, Saoirse O'Donnell and Angela Dobbins. Front: Cillian Hughes, Cahir Mc Monagle, Donncha Gilmore and Cahir O'Connor, teacher.
Photo: Jim McCafferty
4. Steelstown All Ireland winners visit Hollybush Primary School
Children from Hollybush Primary School nursery unit celebrate with the Steelstown players. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Photo: Jim McCafferty