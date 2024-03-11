AIB GAA Club Footballer of the Year Conor Glass, left, and AIB GAA Club Hurler of the Year Paddy Deegan with their awards during the AIB GAA Club Players Awards, held at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

O’Loughlin Gaels defensive rock Paddy Deegan joined Glen’s midfield powerhouse when he was named Club Hurler of the Year at the end of a special function to honour the players who were earlier announced on the ‘Team of the Year.’

The weekend award adds to a growing collection of accolades for the Derry star in a career that has rocketed since his return from a stint playing in the Australian Football League (AFL). He is a totemic figure for club and county and his partnership with Emmett Bradley saw both men named on the AIB GAA Club Football Team of the Year.

Glass’s ferocious work rate, ability to make match defining contributions and scores saw him stand out – typified by his performance in the last quarter of the All-Ireland club final to overhaul St Brigid’s and claim victory. He was chosen ahead of fellow nominees Shane Walsh of Kilmacud Crokes and Ben O’Carroll of St Brigid’s and joined club mates Bradley, Ryan Dougan, Michael Warnock, Ciaran McFaul and Eunan Mulholland as one of six Watty’s players named on the All Star selection.

Deegan meanwhile became an inspirational figure for club and county. Named at centre back on the hurling team of the year, he was instrumental in O’Loughlin Gael’s dramatic campaign that saw them progress after epic clashes in Kilkenny including the dethroning of All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks and then later seeing off Na Fianna in the Leinster final and a tough battle with Ruairí Óg before their memorable dual with St Thomas’ of Galway in the All-Ireland final where they came up just short.

Uachtarán CLG Jarlath Burns said: “My congratulations to Paddy and Conor – two players who are natural leaders, and who typified the high quality we have come to expect from the AIB GAA Club Championships. It’s a great honour for the players, their clubs and their families and well deserved. Well done again to all of those who have been honoured on the teams of the year, and our thanks to AIB for their continuing support of these fantastic competitions.”

Commenting on the awards, AIB Chief Marketing Officer, Mark Doyle said: “The AIB GAA Club Championships have served up an incredible season. Conor Glass and Paddy Deegan are being recognised for their massive efforts and the outputs for their clubs this season. AIB congratulates all 30 players featuring on the Teams of the Year who have represented their communities and clubs this season so well.”

The AIB GAA Club Players Awards have been held since 2018 and are selected by a panel of Gaelic Games correspondents from across print, digital and broadcast media. This season saw AIB celebrate its 33rd year as sponsor.

AIB GAA CLUB PLAYERS AWARDS 2023/24 – ‘FOOTBALL TEAM OF THE YEAR’