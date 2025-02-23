Derry’s Meehaul McGrath gets the sliothar ahead of Kildare’s Paul Dolan. Photo: George Sweeney

National Hurling League, Division Two

A third successive - and heavy – National League Division Two defeat leaves Derry hurlers right in the relegation mix but crucially still with their fate in their own hands ahead of final games against Meath (home) and Donegal (away).

Johnny McGarvey’s understrength team were never expected to get the better of this powerful Kildare outfit in a game switched from Owenbeg to Celtic Park on Friday evening. There was definite improvement from previous defeats to Down and Kerry but McGarvey will be concerned at what impact a third reversal of this nature will have on his players.

There was no want of effort from the Oak Leafers but they made Kildare’s job much easier than it should have been with far too many defensive errors. Playing into the stiff breeze blowing in from the Brandywell end of the ground, it was always going to be tough for the Derry defenders but to concede 1-03 from misplaced passes just made the Kildare task more comfortable than it should have been.

In the midst of it all there were a few positives with debutant goalie, Conor Campbell from Banagher, turning in a great display. The other debutant on the day was Swatragh’s Patrick Turner and again he showed he can have plenty to offer at this level. In attack Christy McNaughton was something of a one man band, hitting 10 scores from just about as many opportunities as he continued his own excellent start to the season. And it was good to see Slaughtneil’s Ruairi O’Mianian back after injury but he lacked match fitness in what was his first start of the year.

The fitness, cohesion and accuracy of a big, physical Kildare outfit was impressive. Backboned by players from the Naas club, they played a brand of very direct and very effective hurling that Derry simply could not cope with.

Derry actually grabbed the opening point from a McNaughton free but that would be the only time they led in the entire game on a Celtic Park pitch that paid no heed to the rain of the previous days.

With highly impressive half forwards, David Qualter and Darragh Neville, simply unplayable, Brian Dowling’s charges hit five points in the next six minutes with Qualter (2), Jack Sheridan, Paul Dolan and Cian Boran the white flag raisers.

In between Christy McNaughton sent over his second excellent free into the wind while after eight minutes James Dolan, wearing number 19 for Kildare, hit the winners’ sixth score.

A marvellous free from Qualter was wiped out by another fine McNaughton point following a great pass from Richie Mullan and Derry were still on the fringes of the game at the mid point of the opening half.

A Jack Sheridan free made the sore 0-8 to 0-3 but Derry quickly hit back with another McNaughton score before a long range point from Eamon Conway raised home hopes as the gap was now down to just three, only for Darragh Neville to restore Kildare’s four point advantage.

After 23 minutes Derry’s hopes sank when an uncharacteristic Paddy Kelly pass out of defence ended with Jack Sheridan blasting to the net for a 1-10 to 0-5 lead. From there to the half time whistle Kildare hit another seven points with Derry’s only reply being a converted McNaughton free for a foul on Meehaul McGrath.

With the wind in their sails at the restart Derry began well with points from John Mullan, McNaughton and Thomas Brady but David Qualter, now sporting the number 28 in place of his damaged 11 shirt, landed another brilliant free.

The alert McNaughton snapped up a loose ball to strike for Derry’s eighth point and when Richie Mullan sent over long range free Derry’s hopes rose slightly with the score at 1-19 to 0-10.

However Qualter steadied the Kildare ship once again with another sublime free but Derry were clinging to the coat tails of the game when young substitute Shea Cassidy sent over the bar with his first touch.

Cian Boran, up from his defensive position, added to the winners’ total which was now 1-21 and with Qualter and Neville running at the home defence the gap widened.

Sean Cassidy, one of Derry’s best players on the day, hit the Oak Leafers’ 15th point from distance before a 65th minute goal from Melville after a Derry defensive mix up put sixteen points between the teams. Derry still kept battling and got the last two scores but Oak Leaf fate will now be decided over the final two games.

Derry scorers: Christy McNaughton (0-11, 6f), Riche Mullan (0-1, 1f), Thomas Brady (0-1), Sean Cassisy (0-1), Shea Cassidy (0-1), John Mullan (0-1), Eamon Conway (0-1).

Kildare scorers: David Qualter (0-10, 5f), Darragh Nevillie (1-5), Jack Sheridan (1-3,1f), Cian Boran (0-2), James Dolan (0-2) Cathal McCabe, Paul Dolan (0-1), Gerry Keegan (0-1).

Derry: Conor Campbell, Mark Craig, Patrick Turner, Thomas Brady, Richie Mullan, Sean Cassidy, Aimon Duffin, Eamon Conway, Padraig Nelis, Meehaul McGrath, Ruairi O’Mianain, John Mullan, Christy McNaughton, Eamon Cassidy. (Subs) James Friel for P Kelly, 30mins; Shea Cassidy for P Nelis, 43mins; Eoghan McCallion for T Brady, 65mins.

Kildare: Paddy McKenna, Richy Rogan, Simon Leacy, Rian Boran, Daniel O’Meara, Cathal McCabe, Cian Boran, Daire Guerin, Paul Dolan, Darragh Neville, David Qualter, Moiris Custan, Jack Sheridan, Gerry Keegan, Cathal Dowling. (Subs) Matt Eustace for R Hogan, 45mins; James Dolan for M Custan, 50mins; Cormac Byrne for D Guerin, 52mins; James Dolan for C McCabe, 61mins; Oisin Lynam for J Dolan, 61mins.

Referee: Peter Owens (Down)