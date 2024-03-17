Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derry 2-32, Roscommon 0-14

Derry senior hurlers will have home advantage for the Division 2B league final after rounding off their regulation fixture list with a ruthless 24 point St. Patrick's Day demolition of Roscommon at Lavey.

Last week the Oak Leafers dropped their first points of an otherwise perfect campaign when they were surprisingly held by Wicklow in Aughrim. Manager Johnny McGarvey wasn't happy and, despite Sunday's encounter having no bearing at the top the league table, he wanted a response. The result? The Rossies paid a heavy price!

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DELIGHTED . . .Derry hurling manager Johnny McGarvey. Photo: George Sweeney

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ironically it was the visitors who made the better start, building a 0-3 to 0-8 lead after an impressive opening quarter in which Cian Murray was being afforded too much room by the home side.

Still, the signs were there. Despite trailing Derry had already registered seven wides and dropped one shot short over the same period and as soon as those openings transformed into scores, it became one way traffic. With Ruairi O'Mianain and Darragh McGilligan impressing, McGarvey's men hit an unanswered 1-09 in 13 prolific minutes to go from five points down to 1-12 to 0-08 up and from there the writing was on the wall for Roscommon.

Defensively Derry were superb after those initially shaky opening 15 minutes, Richie Mullan brilliantly marshalling an Oak Leaf rearguard that conceded only four second half points despite a raft of changes after the break.

At the opposite end, Christy McNaughton was an excellent focal point and played a huge role in both Derry's first half goals, forcing the unfortunate Tommy Fleming into an own goal on 24 minutes before then teeing up McGilligan for a well worked second on the stroke of half-time. And with the likes of McGilligan, Cahal Murray and Sean Kelly buzzing around the big forward - and Corey O'Reilly, O Mianain and the superb Cormac O'Doherty supplying ample ammunition - Roscommon simply no answer to wave after wave of Derry attack.

Derry's Darragh McGilligan accepts his 'Man of the Match' award from Dermot Friel of Friel's Bar, Swatragh after Sunday's league victory over Roscommon in Lavey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was in stark contrast to an opening period in which Derry took time to find their groove. Indeed Roscommon were well worth their five point lead given them by excellent points from Murray (3), Hardiman and free taker Paddy Fallon.

At that point McGarvey must have wondered if the wayward shooting that dogged the display in Aughrim had followed Derry to Lavey. He needn't have worried though.

McGilligan had got Derry off and running in the third minute but it had only been added to by two O'Mianain scores by the time the clock hit 15 minutes. Then Cormac O'Doherty picked out McNaughton with a lovely pass to which the forward applied the perfect finish and suddenly the shackles were off. Were previously shots were being snatched at, now Derry slipped into gear as O 'Mianain (2), O'Doherty (2), McGilligan and John Mullan found the target inside nine minutes and even better was to follow.

Now two points up at 0-10 to 0-08, O'Mianain then found McNaughton who showed all his strength to hold off his marker and force his way through on goal. His shot under pressure seemed to lack the legs to make the net of its own merit but McNaughton's presence was enough to force Fleming into bundling the ball over his own line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hardiman point eventually stopped the home scoring scoring procession but it couldn't knock Derry out of their stride and after Sean Kelly's superb point, McNaughton was again the architect as the former Antrim man found McGilligan inside to apply the perfect finish and send Derry into the break leading 2-13 to 0-10.

If it wasn't already game over Derry showed they had no intention of dropping their standards within seconds of the restart as they hit the best point of the game. The move started with Richie Mullan firing a lovely free into the hands of Cahal Murray who off loaded instantly to the supporting O'Doherty along the right touchline. The Slaugthneil man then gave the move the finale it deserved and from there the second half became shooting practise.

Credit to Roscommon they continued to make a game of it and heads never dropped with big midfielder James Hardiman excellent at times but they made no inroads against the excellent home defence. At the other end Derry were rampant and continued to be no matter the man in possession of the sliotar.

Derry now await the winner of next week's semi-final shoot-out between Donegal and Tyrone before learning who their opponents will be in the final but the Oak Leafers appear to be coming to the boil nicely with the Christy Ring Cup just around the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry scorers: Tommy Fleming (1-0, 1og), Darragh McGilligan (1-4), Ruiairi O Mianain (0-7), Cormac O'Doherty (0-6, 1f), Corey O'Reilly (0-5), Cahal Murray (0-3), Christy McNaughton (0-2), Dara Cartin (0-2), Sean Kelly (0-1), John Mullan (0-1), Paul Cleary (0-1),

Roscommon scorers: James Hardiman (0-4, 1f), Cian Murray (0-3), Paddy Fallon (0-4, 3, 1 '65'), Darragh Mullen (0-2), Adam Donnelly (0-1)

Derry: Oisin O'Doherty, Paddy Kelly, Mark Craig, Niall Farren, James Friel, Richie Mullan, Meehaul McGrath, Corey O'Reilly, Ruairi O Mianain, John Mullan, Cormac O'Doherty, Darragh McGilligan, Cahal Murray, Christy McNaughton, Sean Kelly. (Subs) Darragh Mullan for M McGrath, 41mins; Dara Cartin for S Kelly, 45mins; Aimon Duffin for J Friel, 50mins; Paul Cleary for R O'Mianain, 56mins; Dominic Duggan for C O'Doherty, 60mins;

Roscommon: Brendan Quinn, Mark Ward, Declan Leonard, Tommy Fleming, Jason Martin, Jack Donnelly, Darragh Mullen, Conor Cosgrove, James Hardiman, Brendan Mulry, Conor Mulry, Cian Murray, Paddy Fallon, Darragh Finn, Liam Og Coyle. (Subs) Micheal Hussey for L Og Coyle, 28mins; Adam Donnelly for P Fallon, HT; Jack Dowling for J Martin, HT; Chulainn Dowd for D Finn, 51mins; Jimmy Hoey for M Hussey, 52mins;