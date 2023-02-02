Cormac O’Doherty will once again be key to Derry's hopes this season. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2215GS – 001

A surprise close season change at the top of Oak Leaf hurling saw the Lavey man installed only four weeks ago and trying to rebuild a squad that would be minus NINE of the team that started the Division 2B final victory over Sligo last year. Derry's reward for that victory, and an excellent season under Dominic McGinley and Cormac Donnelly, was a place in Division 2A, but the sands have shifted considerably since that victory in Ederney.

Gone are the likes of, among others, Gerald Bradley, Deaghlan Foley and Odhran McKeever, a variety of reasons necessitating an overhaul that has seen plenty of new faces including James Friel, Eamon Duffin, Callum O'Kane and Ronan Mullan.

Their task? Survival.

Derry senior hurling manager Johnny McGarvey

"We are very realistic about where we are at and what we need to do," explained the new Derry manager, "It is very much about survival and trying to get a bit of form, a bit of momentum to take us into the Christy Ring Cup. That’s very much our thinking on this league campaign.

"I was relatively late coming in and I suppose we've spent the first part of the month building the squad. We had 14 players out from last season's squad for a variety of reasons but we have the squad built back up now. We have 28 players and every one of them raring to go.

"Of the team that started the promotion match last year, nine of them are away. That's for a variety of reasons. There are a couple in Australia, a couple traveling, a couple couldn't commit and there are injuries as well. It's not to say there was one massive underlying reason but that’s where we are at.

"Look, we were under no illusions coming in that the league was going to be very difficult given that we are up a division but we are doing everything we can to prepare the boys well and we’re happy with the players we have got. They are committed, they are hard working and you cannot ask for any more."

What looks a mammoth ask begins this Saturday in Celtic Park (2pm) with the visit of 2022 Joe McDonagh Cup finalists, Kerry, who will be odds on for victory against a relatively inexperienced Derry side.

"Kerry were unfortunate not to win the Joe McDonagh last year which says everything," added McGarvey, "They compete in that Munster hurling league where they have played Cork and Limerick, that's some preparation for them coming into a league campaign. I'm sure they will be looking at us and thinking that’s a guaranteed two points.

"It is the toughest of starts but the next one is Offaly and then it’s Kildare, so there are no easy games in this division. Then it's Down and Carlow who have been up battling in those top divisions for years. It won't be easy but we can only give it our best.

"To be fair, there’s no question, the guys we have we are delighted with. The work rate has been so good, even the work they were doing before I got there. Conor Murray and Oisin Quinn were putting them through their paces before I was appointed and you could have no complaints.

"Now, will that be enough in Division 2A? Only time will tell but we want to be as competitive as we can possibly be."

Derry's hopes will be pinned on the likes of Slaughtneil quartet Cormac O'Doherty, Oisin O'Doherty, Meehawl McGrath and Sean Cassidy with McGarvey praising his experienced players for helping to integrate the new faces into what he says has to be a long term project.

"We have a lot of new faces this season with a couple of under 20s in there; quite a few new lads are in who wouldn't have been involved in the senior county set up before but those four boys I mentioned have 40 championship medals between them. They are top, top players and they are leaders within the group. They set their standards very, very high and they expect everybody to match them and try to reach them and you have to commend that.

"I think Derry hurling have to be looking long term at this. We have to be looking at how we can improve absolutely everything. First of all, as Derry hurling people, we have to look after ourselves. We have to get our own house in order and get ourselves well prepared for moving forward.

"We have a good set up there coming through at Under 20s and it's about building that into the senior panel over the next few years to leave us in a good place moving forward."

On the almost eternal question of Derry's dual stars, the new county boss says it's unreasonable to expect players to serve both codes at the top level in today's game.

"Realistically, I suppose we have four top hurlers on the county football panel but that's not an issue. There are a lot of good hurlers in Derry. I think, at the top level, there’s no such thing as dual players any more. I'm not saying it can't be done maybe in certain circumstances, but it is highly unlikely it will be done at inter-county level any more. I just don't see that

"But Derry have enough good hurlers without the guys who are in the county football panel to be very competitive."

McGarvey's whirlwind appointment hasn’t left much time for reflection for the former Lavey and Rasharkin boss, but he says he's delighted to be able to lead his native county.