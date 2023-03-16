Rory Gallagher says Derry will be "very disappointed" if they don't secure promotion against Clare
Derry manager Rory Gallagher says the Oak Leafers will be “very disappointed” if they fail to secure promotion this Sunday against Clare in Owenbeg (1pm).
The Division Two table toppers require only one point from their final two games having registered five wins from their opening five games, including the dramatic injury time Celtic Park victory over Dublin two weeks ago.
That result has left Derry on the brink of a return to Division One football for the first time since 2015 and Gallagher is anxious to secure promotion ahead of a final day trip to Cork.
"It’s in our own hands to look after it this weekend,” explained the Derry manager, “The bottom line is we will be very disappointed if we don't do it so it’s up to us to bring a very good performance and I have no doubt if we do that then we can beat Clare.
"I’m very confident in the quality of our players and the quality of our team but it’s up to us to go out and do it. We said at half-time in the Dublin game we had to go out and prove ourselves and now we have to do it all over again against Clare.”
The scenes at the final whistle in Celtic Park after Brendan Rogers’ late points defeated Dublin told what that victory meant to the Derry fans and Gallagher said he would love to give them another reason to cheer this weekend.
"It would be brilliant to do it in front of our own fans,” he added, “But we have to stay very much in the moment and focus on the job which is to prepare well between now and Sunday and make sure we are at the level come Sunday. Again, I have no doubt that if we do that then the rest will look after itself.”