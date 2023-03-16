Derry manager Rory Gallagher. (Photo: George Sweeney)

​The Division Two table toppers require only one point from their final two games having registered five wins from their opening five games, including the dramatic injury time Celtic Park victory over Dublin two weeks ago.

That result has left Derry on the brink of a return to Division One football for the first time since 2015 and Gallagher is anxious to secure promotion ahead of a final day trip to Cork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s in our own hands to look after it this weekend,” explained the Derry manager, “The bottom line is we will be very disappointed if we don't do it so it’s up to us to bring a very good performance and I have no doubt if we do that then we can beat Clare.

"I’m very confident in the quality of our players and the quality of our team but it’s up to us to go out and do it. We said at half-time in the Dublin game we had to go out and prove ourselves and now we have to do it all over again against Clare.”

The scenes at the final whistle in Celtic Park after Brendan Rogers’ late points defeated Dublin told what that victory meant to the Derry fans and Gallagher said he would love to give them another reason to cheer this weekend.