Derry manager Rory Gallagher has stepped back from his role.

The decision comes after “serious allegations” made by his estranged wife this week on social media.

Gallagher was due to lead the Oakleafers out for the Ulster SFC Final against Armagh at Clone on Sunday but in a statement issued on his behalf this evening by Derry GAA, the Fermanagh native said his decision to walk away was ‘borne out of a desire to protect my children.”

The statement read: “I have advised Derry GAA that I am stepping back as Derry senior football manager with immediate effect. This decision is borne out of a desire to protect my children from the ongoing turmoil. They will always be my priority.”