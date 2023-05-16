Gallagher had stepped back from the role in the build-up to Sunday’s Ulster final after serious allegations were made against him and the County Board has now confirmed Gallagher has stepped down permanently.

“Derry GAA can confirm that Rory Gallagher has stepped down as the county’s senior football manager,” read a statement,“Ciaran Meenagh will assume the role for the rest of the 2023 season. Derry GAA will be making no further comment at this time.”