MATCH WINNER: Ryan McNicholl's brilliant late point defeated Donegal in Ballybofey on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

Derry manager Hugh McGrath said he was proud of his Oak Leaf players after Ryan McNicholl's dramatic injury time point secured a place in next Wednesday's Ulster Under 20 Championship final against Tyrone in the Armagh Athletic Grounds.

McNicholll came off the bench to hit a brilliant late point which vied with Oisin Doherty's crucial goal for score of the match as Derry fought back from a 0-7 to 0-4 half-time deficit to set up a mouth watering showdown with the Red Hands who got the better of Derry with an injury time point of their own in the group stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGraths admitted his side had not been at their best in the opening half but praised his team second half response which was kickstarted by Doherty's superb individual goal.

"Look, everything about the game is about getting through the game," explained McGrath, "Any time you're involved with knockout football that's what it is about, it is about getting through to the next stage.

"For this group it's an unbelievable thing to get to a final but it is just that, it's only getting to a final. The next step is to win it and see where we can go beyond that. I'm really proud of that second half performance. We were slightly subdued in the first half, it took us a while to get going, but the goal at that start of the second half ignited us and we kicked on really well from there.

"It shows a bit about the guts and determination of the team, getting pegged back to level and still having the where-with-all to go up and score the winner. It speaks volumes about the group."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Ruairi Forbes impressive in the Derry midfield, Derry appeared to be cruising toward the final whistle until points from Donegal trio Luke McGlynn, Kevin Lynch and Cian McMenamin looked to have secured extra-time for the home side. McNicholl obviously had other ideas and McGrath was delighted at the composure shown after his team were pegged back and had a special word for his match winner.

"Maybe on the pitch there was calmness but definitely not on the sideline," laughed the Steelstown clubman, "Look, we are very lucky that this group have come through successful minor grades, successful development squads; the guys on the field have been in these scenarios before and you can see that, it comes through. There's no panic. They are comfortable in their own skin, confident in their ability and hopefully that carries through to next Wednesday night.

"Young guys at that age can take being dropped in two ways," he added of McNicholl, "For us it was about having an impact coming on and changing the game. I think he definitely did that. He ended up with a couple of points, including the winner, but for us it was about breaking the lines and running hard through the 'D' to create space both for himself and other players.

"Ryan did that really well and to have the stones to stand up at the and and take the shot, it speaks volumes about him too."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victory sets up a final many pundits had predicted after the counties' group game was only decided by Gavin Potter's injury time fisted point.

"Tyrone are favourites for an All Ireland but I'd like to think we have something to say about it. But again, our performance level in the first half, if we bring that to Armagh it's not going to work, it's not going to happen.

"If we get close to the second half performance we will be there or thereabouts. It's now about getting young men in the right frame of mind and preparing them for a final so that they can go out and do the job."

Derry scorers: O Doherty (1-2, 2f), R Forbes (0-3), R McNicholl (0-2), C Chambers (0-1, 1f), E Higgins (0-1, 1f), C Spiers (0-1), C Heron (0-1), P McGurk 0-1 (0-1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donegal scorers: L McGlynn (0-4, 2f), S Martin (0-1), C Reid (0-1), S Ward (0-1, 1 '45'), K Magee (0-1), S Carr (0-1), K Lynch (0-1), C McMenamin (0-1), P McElwee (0-1, 1m), KJ Molloy (0-1, 1m), C McGinty 0-1.

Derry: C Armstrong; F McEldowney, J Murray; R Small; C McGrogan, P McGurk, C Heron; T Rogers, D McDermott, R Forbes; C Spiers, N O'Donnell, J McGuckian; E Higgins, O Doherty. (Subs) C Chambers for E Higgins, HT; R McNicholl for T Rogers, HT.

Donegal: D McGowan; C McCrea, F Roarty; K Magee; F Coll, O Caulfield, S Martin; C Reid, E Kelly, S Ward; C McGinty, L McGlynn, S Carr; P McElwee, KJ Molloy. (Subs) N Prendiville for S Ward, 50mins; C McMenamin for C Reid, 57mins; K Lynch for KJ Molloy, 57mins; D Gallagher for E Kelly, 57mins; L McGee for S Carr, 63mins.