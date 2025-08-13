Sean Dolans GAC Committee members, Brian O'Donnell, Will Ennett and Kevin Harley

Local sports club Sean Dolans GAC has taken a major step towards a greener future with the successful installation of solar panels and a battery storage system at its clubhouse in Creggan, making it one of the first GAA clubs in the area to invest in renewable energy.

This exciting development follows a year of sustainability milestones for the Piggery Ridge club. In 2024, Sean Dolans was officially awarded ‘Green Club’ status by the GAA, recognising its commitment to environmental responsibility and leadership across key areas including energy, waste, water, and biodiversity.

“Our club has always been about more than sport, we’re a pillar of the community,” said a spokesperson for Sean Dolans GAC.

Sean Dolan's Green Clubs Officer, Will Ennett, added: “By installing solar panels and a battery system, we’re future-proofing our clubhouse while doing our part for the environment and significantly reducing our carbon footprint. It will also reduce our energy bills and help create a more sustainable space for the next generation of players and members.

"On behalf of Sean Dolans GAC, we would like to extend our thanks to HS Renewables, who carried out the installation with professionalism and expertise, and to Sport NI and National Lottery, whose generous funding made the project possible.

"The new system will generate clean electricity throughout the year, with the battery allowing the club to store and use energy during peak times or in the evening when the building is most active. The project supports wider efforts across Derry and the GAA to encourage climate action and environmental leadership at a grassroots level.

"As a club we’re proud to be leading the way and showing that community clubs can be part of the climate solution. This is just the beginning!”