Diarmaid Marsden, Ulster GAA Head of Club and Community Development Department, Tony McDaid, Assistant Service Delivery Manager, and Imogen Holden from Sean Dolan’s GAC.

Sixteen-year-old Imogen Holden from the Sean Dolan’s has been awarded the Translink Ulster GAA Young Volunteer of the Month award for November 2024.

The award is presented each month to one young volunteer whose efforts best demonstrate the volunteering ethos and community spirit of the GAA. Imogen was nominated by Dolan’s in recognition of the exceptional contribution she makes to the youth activities within the club. She has been integral to the establishment of the youth committee at the club in the past few years, highlighting her potential as a future leader of the thriving Derry city club and community

Last October she was instrumental in organising a trip for 30 young Sean Dolan’s members to visit Catalonia for the Celtic Connexions Festival. Imogen is a role model to young children at the club, helping to coach the Under-10 girls’ team, and is regularly on hand to volunteer to cover functions and parties hosted at the clubhouse.

Presenting Imogen with her award, Tony McDaid, Assistant Service Delivery Manager at Translink’s Foyle Street Bus Centre, said: "At Translink we’re proud to celebrate individuals like Imogen, whose dedication to supporting their local club through volunteering embodies the very essence of community spirit. Her efforts reflect our core values of better connecting communities and making a positive difference.

“Imogen is a shining example of how one person’s passion can inspire and strengthen her peers and local community, and we are delighted to recognise their fantastic contributions.”

Ulster GAA Head of Club and Community Development, Diarmaid Marsden, added: “After another month of impressive nominations for the Translink Young GAA Volunteer of the Month Award, Imogen stood out for her outstanding contribution to club life at Sean Dolan’s. It is inspirational to see a GAA member be so involved in their club at such a young age.

“Imogen is a role model to young Gaels everywhere and is a very deserving recipient of this award. Congratulations to her and all the young nominees who are doing tremendous work in their local GAA clubs.”

Sean Dolan’s GAC chairperson, Eamon McGinley, concluded: “Imogen is a role model to the young children in our club. She is an all-round amazing young person and deserves to be recognised for all that she does.”