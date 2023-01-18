Anita Conway, Director of Development, Radius Housing pictured handing over the keys of the new complex at Sean Dolan’s GAC on Friday afternoon last to Marcus McCrystal, Chair, Sean Dolans GAC. Included from left are Martin McCullagh (P & K McKaigue Ltd, Building Contractors), Andrew Lennon (Radius Senior Development Officer), Ryan McLaughlin (Sean Dolans), Mark McCleery (Sean Dolans), Danny Cassidy (Sean Dolans), Eoghan Farren (Architect), Eamon McGinley (Sean Dolans), Brian O'Donnell (Sean Dolans) and Raymond McCann (P & K McKaigue Ltd Building Contractors). (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

In December 2011, Dolan’s home lay in ruins after a fire destroyed the main clubhouse and left the club’s very survival in doubt. Fast forward just over 11 years later and from those ashes has grown one of the best club grounds in Ulster, the latest development of which was the handing over of the magnificent new indoor sports hall and community facility.

“We are delighted that the new sports and community facilities are completed, and that the community can begin to make use of this amazing space,” said Mr McChrystal, "Having these facilities means that we can raise the ambition we have for the club, both on and off the field.

"We are grateful to Derry City & Strabane Council, NIHE, the Department for Communities and the GAA for their support, and most of all to Radius and their contractor, P&K McKaigue, who have made this happen. Radius do not see obstacles, they find solutions, and they have played a huge role in supporting this club and the wider community.”

The exterior of the new Sean Dolan's facility at Piggery Ridge.

The new facilities area see an extension of the clubhouse pavilion, with a new indoor arena with 3G sports surface. They also include a multi-purpose room for the sports club and community: training space, gym room and meeting rooms, as well as space for dance classes and social events.

The new facility has been developed by Radius Housing as part of a wider community regeneration project, which includes the construction of 119 new homes beside the club. The work to develop the new multi use community facility was undertaken by P&K McKaigue on behalf of Radius, while work continues on the new homes adjacent to the club facilities.

The project has been supported by Ulster GAA and Derry City & Strabane District Council. Radius also worked with NI Housing Executive and the Department for Communities, to ensure the project can realise the wide ranging economic and social benefits for the local community and wider area.

Radius Housing is a leading housing developer, constructing more than 400 new social and affordable homes each year. Radius also manages more than 13,000 social homes, and provides care and support for many more across Northern Ireland. The 119 new homes at Sean Dolan’s will be known as ‘Creevagh Heights’, with the first new homes expected to be completed in the spring.

The massive new indoor facilities at CLG Sean O’Dubhlain at Creggan.

Speaking as the new facilities were handed over to Sean Dolan’s, Andrew Lennon from Radius Housing, said: “We are delighted to see the new facilities for Sean Dolan’s and the wider community finished and handed over to the club. At Radius we know the success of new housing developments is built on how they integrate with the local community, and we have been excited by this project as it centred around enhancing the local community alongside the new homes.

