Paul Thompson of Sean Dolan’s blocks a shot from Doire Trasna’s Ciaran McGowan. Photo: George Sweeney/Derry Journal

Premier Electric JFC, Round Robin

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Dolan's 2-11, Doire Trasna 0-15

Sean Dolan's served notice they can be in the mix for Junior Championship glory this season with an opening round victory over a Doire Trasna team many expect to be among the front runners for the Joe Brolly Cup.

This year's format, which will sees only one team exit after the 'group' stage, means there was never going to be anything definitive decided at Dolan's magnificent Piggery Ridge set-up on Sunday. Well, nothing other than the fact Dolan's will continue to defy those who attempt to write them off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Odhran O’Kane of Sean Dolans gets the ball ahead of Doire Trasna’s Caolán Doyle. Photo: George Sweeney/Derry Journal

Geoffrey McGonigle's men, with Odhran McKane back and scoring 2-04 of their tally, were well worth the win after a second half performance inspired by half time substitute Paul Clifford who was superb. Turning around one behind at 0-9 to 0-8, Dolan's were fortunate to be as close to a Pearses side who had dominated the majority of the opening half without ever translating their superiority to the scoreboard.

That changed with the introduction of Clifford whose energy and strong ball carrying tilted the game Dolan's way, but he wasn't alone. As well as McKane's constant threat, Caolan McCosker was excellent, as was Ryan McLaughlin who got through a mountain of work.

And defensively Dolan's looked solid once they got to grips with the Pearses runners who had caused major bother in the opening quarter. In fact so solid was the Creggan backline that only four points of Trasna's 0-15 came from play, a statistic that won't have gone unnoticed by the Pearses management team of Collie Mac Eoin and Sean McNaught.

Pearses will point to some notable absentees like Eoghan Quigg, Davy Officer and Sean Fleming among others but this was still a game Trasna will feel they should have taken something from; but they never quite recovered their composure following McKane's 39th minute penalty which put Dolans in front for the first time in the game. Indeed Dolan's wouldn't be caught after that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caoimhim Thompson of Sean Dolans grapples with Doire Trasna’s Ryan Lindsay. Photo: George Sweeney/Derry Journal

The opening exchanges were all Trasna with strong runners like Ryan Lindsay, Conor O'Donnell, Oran Donnelly and Cormac Kelly causing the home side plenty of trouble. Tom Casey's point inside the opening minute got the scoreboard working but Dolan's experience was already showing as a brilliant two-pointer from Eamon McGinley and one from a sideline ball by McKane put the Creggan men 0-4 to 0-1 up inside three minutes.

Those two moments of inspiration were against the run of play and it seemed normal service had been resumed once Trasna's response was to hit 0-8 unanswered, a run kicked off by a lovely Donnelly point and followed by a two point free from O'Donnell who was superb throughout.

That levelled proceedings and after five successive Micheal McNaught frees put the visitors 0-9 to 0-4 ahead it seemed Pearses would turn the screw. Instead they failed to score for the final 10 minutes of the first half in which time Niall Friel, Ryan McLaughlin, McKane (f) and Caolan McCosker ensured only the minimum would separate the teams at the break.

Pearses continued to own the ball second half but with Clifford introduced Dolan's suddenly had an extra counter attacking gear which proved crucial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caolán Doyle tracks Ruairí Thompson of Sean Dolans. Photo: George Sweeney/Derry Journal

The home side were 0-10 to 0-8 behind with the game's pivotal moment arrived and it was Clifford who was the architect. His superb run was only halted by a foul inside the square and despite getting his pass away to McKane, whose shot was superbly saved by Flynn Doherty, referee Damien Harkin brought play back for the penalty. Up stepped McKane and Dolan's led 1-08 to 0-10.

Clifford was causing mayhem and it was a foul on him which allowed McKane to add to their tally either side of frees from Casey and McNaught which kept Pearses within one. However, just when it looked like they might draw level Dolan's - and McKane - had a second goal with eight minutes left.

McKane did well to field a high, wayward shot and once he got his head up and swapped passes with Luke Clarke, there was only one outcome as he blasted into the net for 2-10 to 0-12.

Credit Trasna they threw the kitchen sink at their city rivals in a bid to rescue the game and almost managed it too as O'Donnell, McNaught (f) and O'Donnell again, from a '45 took, them to within one as the visiting support roared for an injury time penalty when Cormac Kelly was sent crashing against a post as he tried to grab a goal which would have won it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The penalty never came and it was fitting that the final say of a superb second half fell to Clifford who produced a moment of inspiration. The Dolan's substitute picked up possession in his own half and ran away from entire Pearses defence before fisting over the insurance point which capped a brilliant cameo.

For Pearses there were positives, notably O'Donnell who ran Clifford and McKane close for the game's best player, while Dolan's proved they will have plenty to say about the destination of this championship.

Sean Dolan's scorers: Odhran McKane 2-4 (1pen, 1tp, 2f); Eamon McGinley 0-2 (1tp); Niall Friel 0-1; Ryan McLaughlin 0-1; Caolan McCosker 0-2; Paul Clifford 0-1.

Doire Trasna scorers: Micheal McNaught 0-8 (8f); Conor O'Donnell 0-4 (1tpf, 1 '45'); Tom Casey 0-2 (1f); Oran Donnelly 0-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Dolan's: Joe Gallagher, Ryan McCallion, Ruairi Thompson, Paul Thompson, Conor McCosker, Caoimhin Thompson, Ryan McLaughlin, Luke Clarke, Eamon McGinley, Oisin Porter, Caolan McCosker, Niall Friel, Odhran McKane, Gearoid McDermott, Emmett Coyle. (Subs) Paul Clifford for N Friel, HT; Sean O'Donnell for L Clarke, 53mins.

Doire Trasna: Flynn Doherty, Niall Doherty, Mark Healy, Cathal McKane, Lorcan Doherty, Conor O'Donnell, Oran Donnelly, Cormac Kelly, Caolan Doyle, Somhairle McFadden, Dylan Deery, Ryan Lindsay, Ciaran McGowan, Tom Casey, Micheal McNaught. (Subs) Jack McCarron for R Lindsay, 57mins.

Referee: Damien Harkin