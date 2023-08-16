News you can trust since 1772
Culmore Cú Chulainns pictured at the 2023 John McChrystal Cup, held at Doire Trasna, on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2332GS - 53Culmore Cú Chulainns pictured at the 2023 John McChrystal Cup, held at Doire Trasna, on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2332GS - 53
Culmore Cú Chulainns pictured at the 2023 John McChrystal Cup, held at Doire Trasna, on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2332GS - 53

Sean Dolan's, Steelstown claim honours at John McChrystal Memorial Cup

Saturday’s saw the annual John McChrystal Memorial Cup take place at Doire Trasna’s impressive new grounds along the Corrody Road. Teams from Derry and Donegal took part with Sean Dolan’s eventually claiming the coveted trophy.
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Aug 2023, 17:23 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 10:30 BST

Check out some of action courtesy of George Sweeney’s photographs . . .

Action from Slaughtmanus against Buncrana during the John McChrystal Cup, held at Doire Trasna, on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2332GS - 58

1. Action from Slaughtmanus against Buncrana during the John McChrystal Cup games, held at Doire Trasna, on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2332GS - 58

Action from Slaughtmanus against Buncrana during the John McChrystal Cup, held at Doire Trasna, on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2332GS - 58 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Sean Dolans in action against Steelstown during the John McChrystal Cup at Doire Trasna, on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2332GS - 59

2. Sean Dolans in action against Steelstown during the John McChrystal Cup games, held at Doire Trasna, on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2332GS - 59

Sean Dolans in action against Steelstown during the John McChrystal Cup at Doire Trasna, on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2332GS - 59 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Claudy pictured at the 2023 John McChrystal Cup, held at Doire Trasna, on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2332GS - 54

3. Claudy pictured at the 2023 John McChrystal Cup games, held at Doire Trasna, on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2332GS - 54

Claudy pictured at the 2023 John McChrystal Cup, held at Doire Trasna, on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2332GS - 54 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Doire Colmcille pictured at the 2023 John McChrystal Cup, held at Doire Trasna, on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2332GS - 50

4. Doire Colmcille pictured at the 2023 John McChrystal Cup games, held at Doire Trasna, on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2332GS - 50

Doire Colmcille pictured at the 2023 John McChrystal Cup, held at Doire Trasna, on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2332GS - 50 Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DerryDonegal