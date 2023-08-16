Sean Dolan's, Steelstown claim honours at John McChrystal Memorial Cup

Saturday’s saw the annual John McChrystal Memorial Cup take place at Doire Trasna’s impressive new grounds along the Corrody Road. Teams from Derry and Donegal took part with Sean Dolan’s eventually claiming the coveted trophy.
Check out some of action courtesy of George Sweeney’s photographs . . .
1. Action from Slaughtmanus against Buncrana during the John McChrystal Cup games, held at Doire Trasna, on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2332GS - 58
2. Sean Dolans in action against Steelstown during the John McChrystal Cup games, held at Doire Trasna, on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2332GS - 59
3. Claudy pictured at the 2023 John McChrystal Cup games, held at Doire Trasna, on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2332GS - 54
4. Doire Colmcille pictured at the 2023 John McChrystal Cup games, held at Doire Trasna, on Saturday morning last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2332GS - 50
