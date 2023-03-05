The late, great Sean O'Neill chats to the BBC's Thomas Niblock during the Faughanvale gala dinner.

​As GAA

volunteers will know, this is a theory that means absolutely nothing when it comes to

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club, or County. Working on the family farm, and a father to a young family, Sean

John McLaughlin Park which Sean played such a huge role in securing and developing for St. Mary's GAC, Faughanvale.

O’Neill’s time was definitely at a premium. Whether or not Sean had the time, he

made it. First and foremost for his family and a close second for his beloved St

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary’s Faughanvale GAA Club.

At a time when most Clubs were depending on the generosity of their local farming

community to allow them the use of a field for their games, the O’Neill family were

not found wanting. Just like the Bradley, Bryson, McKinney and McNicholl families

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

had done, the O’Neill’s gave up their land in support of their community for use by

the Club. It was the done thing, but along with others, Sean had the vision to know it

was not sustainable,

Momentum which came on the back of a Junior Championship victory in 1975, and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

an Intermediate Championship win in 1978 allowed a key decision to be made, if the

GAA were to flourish in Faughanvale, it needed a permanent home. A group of

members including Sean identified the land, negotiated the deal and developed what

is known today as John McLaughlin Park. When the grounds opened in July of

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1983, Sean was Club Chairman, and had yet to celebrate his 30 th birthday,

something almost unimaginable in modern day.

Fast forward 20 years to 2003, when the Club were looking to further expand their

facilities, a new Development Committee was formed, tasked with transforming the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club grounds. Despite his senior status within the club, Sean opted to sit on the

Development Committee as a member paving the way for others, he would take a

supporting but active role and his contribution was immeasurable. Another group

was tasked with securing adjoining lands to the current grounds and it was without

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

question that the delegation would include Sean again, and another successful deal

was done. In the 6 years that followed, and with over £1 million raised by way of

many fundraising initiatives, which included three hugely successful gala dinners, the

refurbished grounds at John McLaughlin Park were re-dedicated in June 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the redevelopment process, the Club welcomed many dignitaries and there

was no one more proud to welcome those visitors and share many tales of events in

Faughanvale than Sean. When it came to talking football, many found it as difficult to

escape conversation with Sean as his opponents had found it when trying to escape

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

his tackles!

In the years between the two pitch dedications, Sean had led the club’s Senior men’s

team to an Intermediate Championship Final, a Division 2 league title, and promotion

to Senior football. As a player Sean also captained the club to Junior and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Intermediate Championships. He also held the roles of Chairman, Treasurer and

Trustee and was the Vice-Chairman of the Club at the time of his passing. He

playing a leading role in the formation of a hugely successful accordion band within

the Club, so it is safe to say that Sean’s fingerprints are well and truly imprinted

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

throughout the fabric of life in Faughanvale.

In April 2022 when the club added the latest addition to their facilities in the form of a

ball wall an official opening was organised, the members were unanimous in the

decision that there was only one man who would have the honour of cutting the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ribbon, the Vice-Chairman and Trustee, Sean O’Neill.

2022 also marked 60 years of the John McLaughlin Cup as the Derry Senior Football

Championship Trophy, named after Faughanvale GAA founding member and former

County Derry Chairman the late Master John McLaughlin. Conor Glass brought the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

cup to mark the occasion, but the Trophy played second fiddle to the man of the

moment. Despite ill-health and on-going treatment, there was no way Sean wouldn’t

be there. A huge crowd that congregated, whilst very proud of the Club’s historical

connection to the Cup, they gathered to show Sean that he had the support of the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

community that he had himself had supported his entire life.

In his welcome address for the Club’s programme to mark the opening of John

McLaughlin Park in 1983, Sean commented “I would not let this occasion go by

without thanking you, the people, for the excellent support you have given us in the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

past, and would very much like to see you making full use of these facilities”.

During his requiem mass, it was said that Sean put his “heart and soul” in to every

facet of life. Before his players took to the field, Sean demanded they put their “heart

and soul” in to their performance. Possibly prophetic, but true, absolutely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The people of Faughanvale will be forever grateful to Sean. He made a positive

contribution to changing lives for the better, he believed in community and making

the best of the present to shape the future.

Loved and respected by many, Sean’s loss will be sorely felt no more so than by

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

those he cherished; Gillian, Seana, Shane, Cathal, Eunan, Dawn, and Johnny.

Sean’s grandchildren, siblings, and many friends, we thank them all for sharing Sean

with us. We will never see his like again.