Sean Dolan's Gavin Hegarty will be the man in the middle as Slaughtneil meet Glen in Celtic Park on Sunday. (Photo: Cathal McOscar Photography)

Well, not exactly. No any more at least because this weekend's 'man in the middle' for Slaughtneil's titanic clash with reigning champions Glen is none other than Sean Dolan's, Gavin Hegarty.

Now, the dusty, cob web covered record books of Derry GAA are vague on the exact date this particular phenomenon last occurred but a wise Oak Leaf GAA sage (Derry's version of Gandalf some might venture) Bernie Mullan recalls Barney McFadden from the now defunct Eire Og club taking charge of the 1957 decider between Ballerin and Ballymaguigan.

Sixty-five years is a long time is anyone's and while it's not the involvement to signal a monumental shift in Derry GAA demographics, it is another small indication of the new found confidence of city GAA, a confidence that bodes well for the county as a whole moving forward. No pressure then, Gavin!

"Thanks for telling me that," laughs Gavin when informed of the six decade long span back to his city predecessor, "No I am delighted and honoured to be doing final.

"I did Google to see if there were any names of city referees who had taken charge of the senior football final recently but I didn't find any so I appreciate it is a huge honour and can't wait for Sunday. This is a huge game and one I hope I can do justice to. I'd expect there will be a few nerves because you always want to give a good account of yourself and Sunday is no different in that sense.

"I'll try to treat it like any other game, try not to overthink things and do the best possible job I can."

Hegarty, 42, is in his sixth season as a GAA referee having finished his playing days with Dolan's back in 2003 when he had to move to Manchester to study. Gavin's uncle, Hugh Hegarty, was the Dolan's manager at the time and Gavin admits there were a few funny looks from friends when he initially decided to take up the whistle.

"To be honest, I'm not even sure if Dolan's had a club referee before me. There may have been someone in the years prior but I noticed a vacancy in terms of a club referee and was keen to get involved with the GAA again after returning from Manchester so I actually approached the club and they were more than happy to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Refereeing is a way of staying involved in the sport. It probably sounds strange to someone who hasn't refereed but I really enjoy it, it's quite addictive. It's a bit like playing in the sense that there is a great buzz coming off after a game knowing you've done a decent job for the two teams involved. Don't get me wrong, there are times when things don't go your way or things go wrong in games, but the vast majority of matches I really enjoy.

"Of course when the lads I used to play with first realised I wanted to referee you got a few funny looks, but there are so many positives. It's great for fitness. It means I'm training away. I don't think have ever been as fit in my life."

Hegarty admits last week's call from Referees' Administrator Roddy McIvor was a "welcome shock" but he's been no stranger to big championship games over the past couple of seasons, taking charge of last season's epic semi-final between Slaughtneil and Lavey as well games involving Bellaghy, Loup, Ballinascreen and Swatragh.

"I think I have the right temperament for it, the right personality," adds Gavin, "I had done a bit of refereeing with soccer and found it to be something I really enjoyed and something I was reasonably good at - although a few teams might disagree with that! (laughs)

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was keen to bring that experience back to the GAA and it has exceeded all expectations with how far I've come and some of the opportunities I've been given. I would never have got to play at the levels I've been able to referee at. It's a pleasure to be part of some of these huge matches.

"I'd expect there could be upward of 10,000 in Celtic Park on Sunday, it promises to be a brilliant occasion and it's a fantastic honour to play a role in such a big event for Derry GAA."

Sunday also marks the GAA's 'Respect the Referee' day and Gavin admits abuse can often get out of hand these days at a time when the organisation needs to be encouraging more into refereeing.

"Look, refereeing isn't for everyone," he explains, "But it's worth sticking at and I would love to see more people getting involved, especially after people finish playing. There will be days that are difficult but that's true of everything. There will be many more days when you really enjoy it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some of the abuse you hear is ridiculous. I've been quiet fortunate in that regard but people need to remember referees are just Gaels going out to try and do the best job they can for the sport they love. They are human beings and can make mistakes but we should really be trying to encourage more to take it refereeing. The negative stories you hear about can put people off but without referees we wouldn't have games. For me, it's all about mutual respect between the players, officials and supporters.

"Sometimes when you hear abuse you realise the boys hurling it don't even know the rules which can be frustrating. People don't often appreciate the work load that goes into refereeing even before you ever step on to a pitch and I’m very lucky my wife, Lorraine, is so understanding. You are out at matches and training courses so often it can be very time consuming but Lorraine is great. She’s a huge help.

“And It can often go unnoticed just how much work people like Roddy McIvor do in the background to make sure the games go head, and that referees are trained and available.

"I was reading a piece last week which stated a referee in an average Premier League soccer match can make upward of 300 decisions per game and when you consider Gaelic football is much more technical and physical with more rules, that number would be even higher. Not every decision has a whistle, You are constantly watching and there are as many decisions you don't give as ones you give. Nearly every time someone touches a ball you have a decision to make."

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a capacity crowd expected for a senior final that will be watched across Ireland, the eyes of the country will be on Celtic Park for a fixture Gavin hopes will show Derry GAA in its best light.