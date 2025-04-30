St Canice's, Feeney double winners with Derry All Star forward Shane McGuigan. (Photo: Ryan Crockett)

All Star footballer Shane McGuigan met some youngsters who might be vying for his Derry No.14 jersey in years to come when he visited St. Canice’s Primary School in Feeny earlier this month.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s because youngsters from Feeny have shown no shortage of talent and application as they claimed the Allianz Derry Cumann na mBunscol 5-a-side titles in both hurling and football for 2025.

The first step of St Canice’s boys’ road to success came in claiming North Derry hurling honours which qualified them to compete for the All-County title. They registered group wins over St Columba’s Straw, Rosemount, and St John’s Dernaflaw to top their group despite a loss to Lavey. Three goals helped secure a win over neighbours Lavey in the semi-final, setting up nail-biter of a final against Kilrea, where two extra time goals saw St Canice’s crowned county king-pins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Feeny school didn’t have much time to savour that victory as just six days later the football team set out to emulate the hurlers. Wins over Ballerin, Bellaghy, Holy Family Magherafelt, St. Oliver Plunkett Primary School and Bunscoil Colmcille meant they topped their group to earn a semi-final place against St. Patrick’s, Glen.

St Canice's captains receiving the Derry County hurling trophy

A two-point win saw St Canice’s through to the final where once again Kilrea lay in wait. This time there was no need for extra- time as some excellent football taking them to a five-point win. That meant the school had achieved a superb Derry double, one made all the more remarkable by the fact that St Canice’s is school of just over 100 pupils with just seven boys in their P7 year group, meaning that they were also picking P6 boys against schools with much higher pupil numbers.

Not content with claiming county honours, St Canice’s progressed on to represent Derry in the Ulster competitions at the Meadowbank Arena in Magherafelt. First up on March 19 th was the football with wins over the Monaghan, Armagh and Donegal champions booking a spot in the semi-final where they defeated the Cavan representatives.

That set-up a rematch with the Monaghan champions again who had finished second in the group and who has beaten the Tyrone champions in semi-final. Unfortunately, despite playing some excellent football, St Canice’s fell to a four-points defeat in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was then the turn of the Ulster Allianz Cumann na nBunscol Hurling finals on Thursday 20th March where the boys won all three games against the Antrim, Donegal and Fermanagh champions and topped the group. They met the Armagh champions in the semi-final, were they won 3-0 to book a final berth against the Tyrone champions Carrickmore. However, a score with just seconds on the clock saw St Canice’s narrowly miss out on the title.

St Canice's skippers receiving the Derry county football trophy.

The boys were gutted to have twice come so close to provincial glory but as School Principal Fiona McCann stated the school and community is very proud of their achievements:

“Our school mission statement is ‘Learning Together, Stronger Together’ and this team of boys very much lives by this motto," she explained, “They are a very special group who are very competitive and very dedicated to their training at school and club. I’m sure they will have many more fine days in the colours of their club, Banagher, in the years to come, but what they have done representing the school is very special.

"They boys aren’t really old enough just yet to realise what they have achieved and how proud the community of St. Canice’s P.S. and Banagher GAC are of their achievement in winning a Derry double and reaching two Ulster finals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs McCann also paid tribute to the work put in by the teams coaches, their club 11.5 football and

St Canice's, Feeney football squad that won the Derry title. Included on left is coach, Adrena O'Kane

hurling coaches, Kevin O Neill, Mark Lynch and Declan Stevenson, who accompanied their primary school coach Andrena O Kane who has been coaching weekly in the school.

“The school is very grateful to all the coaches, but particularly Andrena for all her commitment and dedication to the school. She is a brilliant and passionate coach as well as a great inspiration for the children,” added Mrs McCann, “She is very much valued by the school staff. Through the coaching with the school and club the children have not only improved their skills set in football, hurling and camogie but their ability to develop emotional resilience and work well as part of a team and apply this to all aspects of their life in school.

“Many adults have commented on this group of boys’ positive attitude to sport even when they are under pressure and things are difficult. Not to mention the schools’ emphasis on the importance of exercise for the children’s emotional well-being. The school is very grateful to the Banagher Club for funding one day a week of coaching from Andrena.”

The future of Gaelic Games in Banagher certainly looks bright, and maybe there’s a future All Star like Shane McGuigan who’s journey has just begun at St Canice’s.