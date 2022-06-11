St. Conor's celebrate double as Brian Og McKeever 'Nines' return in style

A real hidden gem within the local schools GAA calendar, the competition is held in memory of Brian Óg McKeever, a former pupil of both St Brigid’s and St Columb’s Colleges in Derry city who lost his courageous battle with Leukaemia at the age of 17 on November 8th, 2008. Such was the impact of Brian Óg’s life, his beloved club retired his No. 5 jersey and renamed themselves ‘Steelstown Brian Óg’s’ and it was apt the ‘Nines’ should return in the year his beloved club memorably lifted the All Ireland Intermediate Club Championship title.