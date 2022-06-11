The St. Columb’s College side which finished runners-up in the ‘A’ Section of the Brian Og McKeever Memorial Nines at Pairc Bhrid pictured with the Anglo Celt Cup which was on display at the tournament.

St. Conor's celebrate double as Brian Og McKeever 'Nines' return in style

Last week witnessed the return of the ‘Brian Óg Nines’ to Steelstown’s Pairc Bhrid after a COVID enforced spell on the sidelines.

By Michael Wilson
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 10:09 pm

A real hidden gem within the local schools GAA calendar, the competition is held in memory of Brian Óg McKeever, a former pupil of both St Brigid’s and St Columb’s Colleges in Derry city who lost his courageous battle with Leukaemia at the age of 17 on November 8th, 2008. Such was the impact of Brian Óg’s life, his beloved club retired his No. 5 jersey and renamed themselves ‘Steelstown Brian Óg’s’ and it was apt the ‘Nines’ should return in the year his beloved club memorably lifted the All Ireland Intermediate Club Championship title.

And after a wonderful day of football, St Conor’s College emerged victorious in the ‘A’ and ‘B’ competitions with captain Caomhan McNally receiving the Brian Óg’s Cup from Steelstown Chairman Paul O’Hea. Conor O’Neill of St Conor’s received the ‘Player of the Tournament’ in the ‘B’ competition after a tense final against Dominican Portstewart.

Meanwhile, although on the losing team in the ‘A’ grade, the outstanding Conor O’Donnell of St Columb’s College and Doire Trasna was named ‘Player of the tournament’.

Brian Og McKeever Memorial Nines return in style

Conor O'Donnell of St. Columb's College and Doire Trasna receives his 'Player of the Tournament' award from Steelstown Brian Ogs Chairman Paul O'Hea (left) and 'A' final referee, Gavin Hegarty.

Brian Og McKeever Memorial Nines return in style

The St. Brigid's College, Derry squad which competed in last week's Brian Og McKeever Memorial nines at Pairc Bhrid, Steelstown.

Brian Og McKeever Memorial Nines return in style

The Dominican College, Portstewart squad which competed at the Brian Og McKeever Memorial Nines at Pairc Bhrid, Steelstown last week.

Brian Og McKeever Memorial Nines return in style

The St. Patrick's College, Dungiven 'A' and 'B' squads who competed at the Brian Og McKeever Memorial Nines at Pairc Bhrid, Steelstown last week.

