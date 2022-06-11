St. Conor's celebrate double as Brian Og McKeever 'Nines' return in style

A real hidden gem within the local schools GAA calendar, the competition is held in memory of Brian Óg McKeever, a former pupil of both St Brigid’s and St Columb’s Colleges in Derry city who lost his courageous battle with Leukaemia at the age of 17 on November 8th, 2008. Such was the impact of Brian Óg’s life, his beloved club retired his No. 5 jersey and renamed themselves ‘Steelstown Brian Óg’s’ and it was apt the ‘Nines’ should return in the year his beloved club memorably lifted the All Ireland Intermediate Club Championship title.
And after a wonderful day of football, St Conor’s College emerged victorious in the ‘A’ and ‘B’ competitions with captain Caomhan McNally receiving the Brian Óg’s Cup from Steelstown Chairman Paul O’Hea. Conor O’Neill of St Conor’s received the ‘Player of the Tournament’ in the ‘B’ competition after a tense final against Dominican Portstewart.
Meanwhile, although on the losing team in the ‘A’ grade, the outstanding Conor O’Donnell of St Columb’s College and Doire Trasna was named ‘Player of the tournament’.