Mr. Brendan McGinn, Principal, St. Mary's College, wishing the school's u-16 GAA team all the best for Friday's final against Sperrin Integrated College (Magherafelt) in the u-16 Ulster Development Shield Final to be played at Owenbeg with throw-in at 11am. Included is Colleen Magee, coach and Jennifer O'Connell-Martin, Head of PE Department. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

St Mary’s College’s Under 16 Gaelic footballers face a date with destiny this Friday in the final of the Ulster Development Shield.

Mr. Brendan McGinn, Principal, has wished U16 captain Freya Doran and her team-mates all the best for this week’s final against Sperrin Integrated College from Magherafelt in what is expected to be an exciting decider at Derry GAA’s Owenbeg Centre of Excellence.

Friday’s final has an 11am throw-in when St. Mary’s coach, Colleen Magee will be hoping her team can go one better this year having been beaten at the final hurdle last year, though they did lift the trophy in 2019.