Féile veteran and John West Féile 2025 Ambassador, inter-county Gaelic football star Niall Morgan, Tyrone, with Whitehall Colmcille’s player Cian Raftery and his mother Michelle Raftery at Croke Park in advance of the John West Féile 2025 finals, which will mark 10 years of sponsorship by the company of the competition. (Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile.)

Hundreds of Gaelic football stars of the future will descend on the Derry GAA Centre of Excellence, Owenbeg, and other venues across Derry this Saturday for the John West Féile Peile na nÓg (Gaelic football and ladies’ football) national finals.

Other Oak Leaf venues being used include Loup, Bellaghy, Banagher, Ballerin and Swatragh. On the same day, thousands will take part in John West Féile Peile na nÓg regional finals taking place at venues across Ireland for teams outside the top grade.

Essentially an All-Ireland for club sides across all four codes and grades at under-15 level, John West Féile is, for many players, their first time to compete in a Gaelic games national championship. Last weekend, thousands of camogie players and hurlers took part in the John West Féile na nGael (camogie and hurling) finals, marking the 10th anniversary of John West’s sponsorship of Féile. Clubs from the US, Europe and Britain take part.

In the 10-years of John West’s sponsorship of Féile, the competition has grown remarkably. The company seeks to promote the importance of resilience and nutrition among juveniles through its sponsorship. To mark the 10th anniversary of the partnership, it is this year honouring parents and coaches who ensure thousands of young players are brought together annually.

At the John West Féile finals, competing sides from outside the island of Ireland are usually an amalgam of club teams playing under a county banner, club sides here play off at local level for the honour of representing their county.

“In this special year for John West we want to honour the parents and coaches who ensure thousands of young players are brought together annually in celebration of the GAA’s community ethos through underage competition,” said John West Ireland Head of Marketing, Anne-Claire Monde.

Uachtarán CLG, Jarlath Burns, said John West Féile is an integral and very important part of the GAA calendar: “It has nurtured a wonderful enthusiasm for our games and has been the making of many friendships and memories.

“Generations have experienced the joy of being a part of Féile na nGael and Féile Peile na nÓg. I look forward to seeing that tradition continue this year. Our thanks to John West for their support in the promotion of this competition and to the national organising committee for their work on John West Féile 2025.”

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President, Trina Murray, highlighted John West Féile’s emphasis on fun, friendship and participation: “Players will make new friends and re-connect with old friends. John West Féile will once again provide young players with lifelong memories,” she added

Brian Molloy, Uachtarán of The Camogie Association, said the concept of John West Féile na nGael has thrived through the invaluable contribution of parents and coaches.

“I hope John West Féile 2025 will be a positive experience both on and off the field for everyone involved and I would like to pay tribute to the volunteers who make such a valuable contribution to make it so special,” he added.