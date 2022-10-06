Steelstown’s Eoghan Bradley is challenged by Newbridge’s desmond McColgan at Pairc Brid on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2236GS –

The outcome of this game could depend on the fitness of two key Banagher players, Peter Hagan and Gavin O’Neill. Both have been playing only parts of games as they strive to recover full fitness and their participation could hold the key for St. Mary’s

For Steelstown, the reigning All Ireland Intermediate champions, this is the chance to prove that they can compete at senior level in 2023. When they met in the league early in the year Steelstown won narrowly but it was the only victory the Brian Ogs have achieved in a year notable for many absentees. After a heavy defeat in the qualifiers by Slaughtneil, they gave good accounts of themselves against Ballinderry and Newbridge but lost games the probably should have won.

In the knockout stages they played well in patches against Lavey but again, it was their failure to take simple scores that was their downfall. They’ve been registering between six and nine points and unless they increase that or start hitting the net, it could be back to intermediate football again.

Banagher defeated Claudy in the qualifiers but they nearly squandered a big half time lead and were clinging on at the finish. In the first round proper they again faded in the second half when losing to Dungiven. They are the more experienced team and will start as slight favourites if Hagan and O’Neill are able to play. They may lack the pace of the Brian Ogs but with the tricky Tiarnan Moore likely to get his normal four or five scores they look to have the edge.