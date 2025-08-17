Steelstown 2-27, Faughanvale 5-13

Where do you start with this one?

Well, Cahir McMonagle's breathtaking 1-16 would be a decent place but with a scoreline more akin to the Munster Hurling Championship, this game had a bit of everything..... and then just a bit more.

But even among the madness of the seven goals, 40 points and numerous, numerous talking points, McMonagle's display demanded centre stage. FIVE brilliant two-pointers from play (scored off both feet), six in total, and a superbly taken extra-time goal - all registered under the watchful eye of new Derry manager Ciaran Meenagh - speaks for itself. He was simply unplayable.

But he needed to be because this was a match Steelstown looked to have won three times before they eventually got over the line in extra-time.

Callum Deery's sublime third minute goal set the tone for a Steelstown dominated opening half that saw the Brian Ogs change ends with a healthy 1-11 to 1-02 lead and no hint of the drama that was to unfold. With the exception of Shea Martin's well taken 12th minute goal, The 'Vale simply weren't at the races.

And within that 1-11 McMonagle was revelling, scoring 0-8 which included a brace of two pointers off each foot within a minute of each other. It looked plain sailing for Laurence Strain's team.

But whatever Darrell O'Kane said to his players at half-time, he should bottle it and sell it.

Despite Ryan Devine scoring the second half opener Faughanvale were a team transformed and the frustration for St. Mary's will be why they didn't start in the same fashion. Indeed, why they only produced their best form in patches because when they did they showed they had the firepower to open up the city side.

Paddy O'Kane's excellent two pointer was the signal for the second half charge that saw Vale outscore Steelstown by 2-08 to 0-4 over the last 25 minutes of normal time.

With Jordan Curran getting a grip on the midfield, Jude Bryson's superb run set up Shea Martin for his second goal of the game on 47minutes. The third didn't even arrive until the clock had ticked into added time when Bryson's lovely twisting solo run got the finish it deserved to set up Aaron Mullan's point to equalise.

Steelstown had had their pockets picked but Faughanvale's second half deserved extra-time, but again they fell flat just when they looked to have wrestled the upper hand from Steelstown.

In hindsight the full-time whistle was the worst thing to happen to the Greysteel men. It punctured their momentum and by the time they produced their almost inevitable Fauaghanvale fightback, the game had got away from them.

Rejuvenated by the break, Steelstown held the St. Mary's to 0-1 until the third minute of the second half of extra-time, while hitting 1-08 themselves and it won them the game.

Ironically Bryson's fisted point 17 seconds into extra-time was the first and only time 'Vale led in the game but Steelstown's response was emphatic as McMonagle hit 1-06 in the first 10 minutes. ‘Vale’s lead was wiped out a two point free from the Derry player before he followed it up with another from play. Eoghan Concannon's hard work then freed Callum Derry who found McMonagle again, and after stepping around the keeper, he rolled a lovely finish into the far corner.

And he wasn't content there, adding another two pointer from play which brought head shakes of appreciation from the Owenbeg crowd.

You'd have expected that to be that but not with Faughanvale who then won two penalties. Shea Martin was upended on his way to goal for the first and while Conor McGuinness saw his penalty saved by Marty Dunne, it ball broke nicely for the Vale man to finish the job at the second time of asking.

There were seven minutes left at that point and, still seven points down at 2-25 to 4-12, it looked merely a consolation until Bryson was this time brought down and Eoin McElhinney despatched in style from the spot.

Now four down with four minutes left, Vale went for it and Steelstown were sweating, especially when McGuinness was almost in again at the back post.

Callum Deery, whose own excellent display was lost somewhat among McMonagle's wizardry, finally put the game to bed with a late insurance point to finally send Steelstown into the winners side of the championship draw but what a game of football. There was plenty to enthuse and worry each team but when football is this entertaining, do we really care? This was top drawer.

Steelstown Brian Ogs: Callum Deery 1-3, Cahir McMonagle 1-16 (5tp, 1tpf, 2f); Ben McCarron 0-3; Ryan Devine 0-2; Neil Forester 0-1; Eoin Canavan 0-1; Diarmuid Baker 0-1.

Faughanvale: Shea Martin 2-1; Eoin McElhinney 1-3 (1pen, 1f); Paddy O'Kane 0-3 (1tp, 1f); Tiernan McFeely 0-1; Jude Bryson 1-3; Conor McGuinness 1-1 (1pen); Aaron Mullan 0-1.

Steelstown: Marty Dunne, Corey McGuinness, Ryan McCloskey, Ruairi McShane, Diarmuid Baker, Eoghan Concannon, Odhran Campbell, Shane O'Connor, Ryan Devine, Daniel McAteer, Neil Forester, Ben McCarron, Cathal Deery, Callum Deery, Cahir McMonagle. (Subs) Karl Doherty for C Deery, 41mins; Padhraig Nelis for C McGuinness, 51mins; Gerard Walsh for R Devine (inj), 56mins; Oran Fox for N Forester, 7mins ET; Eoin Canavan for S O'Connor, 8mins ET; Shea Ferguson for R McShane, 13min ET.

Faughanvale: Padhraic O'Neill, Sean Butcher, Michael Sweeney, Aaron Mullan, Shane McElhinney, Conor McGuinness, Odhran Clenaghan, Jordan Curran, Mark Creane, Shane McGlinchey, Patrick O'Kane, Shea Martin, Kevin Martin, Eoin McElhinney, Jude Bryson. (Subs) Tiernan McFeely for S McGlinchey, 34mins; James Moore for K Martin, 35mins; Kyle McGuinness for S Martin, 60mins; James McCafferty for P O'Kane, 10mins ET; Oisin Quinn for A Mullan, 13mins ET.

Referee: Martin McErlane

1 . Steelstown’s Callum Deery scores a first half goal against Faughanvale. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal Steelstown’s Callum Deery scores a first half goal against Faughanvale. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales