The Ballyarnett club defeated Meath champions, Trim, in a memorable final to add the Al Ireland title to the Derry and Ulster Championship crowns already won with pupils and staff at Greenhaw Primary School abl to get up close and personal with all three trophies as Donncha answered questions and posed for photographs.
1. All Ireland winners Steelstown bring trophies to Greenhaw Primary School
Primary 7 pupils at Greenhaw PS celebrate the visit of the Steelstown player Donnacha Gilmore with the Derry, Ulster and All Ireland winning trophies recently. (Photo: Jim McCafferty)
Photo: Jim MvcCafferty
2. All Ireland winners Steelstown visit Greenhaw Primary School
Donncha Gilmore, Steelstown Brian Ogs, receives a gift from Greenhaw's Primary 1 pupil Charlie Harkin, ably assisted by Ms. Heaney, during his recent visit. (Photo: Jim McCafferty)
Photo: Jim McCafferty
3. All Ireland winners Steelstown bring trophies to Greenhaw Primary School
Steelstown Brian Og's player and school coach Donncha Gilmore with Greenhaw P.S. Principal Mr. Sean McLaughlin, his daughter Olivia, Amelie Curran and Nyla Moore. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Photo: Jim McCafferty
4. All Ireland winners Steelstown visit Greenhaw Primary School
Primary 1 pupils and staff at Greenhaw Primary School with Brian Ogs player Donnacha Gilmore and the trophies won this season by the local club. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Photo: Jim McCafferty