Steelstown's Orla McGeough becomes the latest hero of Croke Park’s Nally Stand
After more than an hour in which Glenavy's intensity had surprised Steelstown, the Antrim team were seconds away from victory. One kick stood between the St Joseph's and the Ulster Intermediate title. Yet, stood in the shadow of Croke Park's original Nally Stand which has witnessed some of the greatest GAA moments in history, Steelstown's fate couldn't have been in better hands.
Part of the original Croke Park, the historic stand was saved from the rubble of the old Croke Park and restored to its former glory at Pairc Colmcille where Saturday’s final took place. It was officially reopened at the weekend, more than 100 miles from the spot where it stood proudly at Jones' Road, flanked by Cusack Stand and Hill 16. Yet it will rarely have seen as much drama as Saturday.
And central to it was Orla McGeough who hit 0-7 in the Derry final and was on her way to bettering that with 1-07 in the provincial decider when her ice cold kick breathed new life into the Brian Ogs bid for glory. So did the medical student think the game was gone when Glenavy hit the front so late on?
"No, absolutely not," smiled a delighted McGeough, "Obviously it was very tight and we knew they were going to be a very strong, physical, young team but I think we stood up to them and dug deep.
"I would say it's been nearly four years of hurt for us in Ulster. We haven't had the best of luck, but everything we have done up to date has been worth it for this."
And while the goalscorers grabbed the headlines, 20-year-old McGeough paid tribute to the Brian Ogs defensive resolve.
"I'm honestly lost for words," added McGeough, "We dug deep and probably made hard work of it in the end but it was out defence that won it for us. The defence determines if we win matches and then it's the forwards' job to see how much we win by but I'm just lost for words, it's fantastic."