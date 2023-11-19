If Dara McKeever's brilliant extra-time goal was the winning the Steelstown's Ulster Intermediate title, then Orla McGeough's 63rd minute free was the saving of their dream.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After more than an hour in which Glenavy's intensity had surprised Steelstown, the Antrim team were seconds away from victory. One kick stood between the St Joseph's and the Ulster Intermediate title. Yet, stood in the shadow of Croke Park's original Nally Stand which has witnessed some of the greatest GAA moments in history, Steelstown's fate couldn't have been in better hands.

Part of the original Croke Park, the historic stand was saved from the rubble of the old Croke Park and restored to its former glory at Pairc Colmcille where Saturday’s final took place. It was officially reopened at the weekend, more than 100 miles from the spot where it stood proudly at Jones' Road, flanked by Cusack Stand and Hill 16. Yet it will rarely have seen as much drama as Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steelstown's Orla McGeough celebrates the Brian Ogs Ulster Intermediate Club success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And central to it was Orla McGeough who hit 0-7 in the Derry final and was on her way to bettering that with 1-07 in the provincial decider when her ice cold kick breathed new life into the Brian Ogs bid for glory. So did the medical student think the game was gone when Glenavy hit the front so late on?

"No, absolutely not," smiled a delighted McGeough, "Obviously it was very tight and we knew they were going to be a very strong, physical, young team but I think we stood up to them and dug deep.

"I would say it's been nearly four years of hurt for us in Ulster. We haven't had the best of luck, but everything we have done up to date has been worth it for this."

And while the goalscorers grabbed the headlines, 20-year-old McGeough paid tribute to the Brian Ogs defensive resolve.

Croke Park's original Nally Stand at Pairc Colmcille in Carrickmore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad