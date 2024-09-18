Holy Cross College students with Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr.

As part of ‘Good Relations Week’, the Strabane Cúchulainns team were hosted by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, in recognition for their engagement in the Ulster GAA Cúchulainn Initiative.

The cross-community team, made up of girls from Holy Cross College and Strabane Academy, participated in a weekly programme from February which culminated in the group representing Ulster at the All-Britain Competition in July in London. Speaking at the event in the Alley Theatre, Mayor Barr said: “I am delighted to meet this group of girls who have participated in the GAA Cúchulainn Initiative. By learning and working together they have shown that Gaelic Games can be played and enjoyed by everyone in the community.

“The girls also enjoyed a trip to the Hazelwood Centre in London to take part in the U-16s All- Britain Competition – they played incredibly well and should be very proud of everything they have achieved. Well done girls, always remember this experience and what you can achieve when you work as a team.”

Ulster GAA President, Ciaran McLaughlin, commended the players for their commitment to the programme: “Having travelled with the team, I know how much the girls enjoyed the experience of participating in the All-Britain Competition.

“Many of the girls will continue to play Gaelic games or other sports and that is important for their own wellbeing. But, the key aim of programme, is the forging of friendships that previously didn’t exist and developing mutual respect and understanding for each other. These good relations are the real legacy for the Cúchulainns of 2024.

"I would also like to pay thanks to Ulster Ladies Gaelic for their continued support of the programme.”

The Cúchulainn Initiative is Ulster GAA’s flagship cross community project that builds community relations in the education sector through Gaelic games.