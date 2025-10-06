Dean Flanaghan of Ballinascreen comes up against Swatragh’s Brendan Bradley. Photo: George Sweeney

​Swatragh hurling manager Declan McGuckin says their upcoming Ulster campaign is another chance to prove themselves after the Davitt's impressively retained their Derry Intermediate title against Ballinascreen on Sunday.

McGuckin's team were in charge from throw-in against a club who had defeated them in the group stages, eventually coming home with plenty to spare on a scoreline of 2-13 to 1-07, though the Davitt's manager revealed he never had the feeling the game was safe at any stage.

"It was good but it was a tough, tough battle," explained McGuckin, "We played Ballinascreen a few weeks ago and they did a number on us and they were very dangerous at stages there in the first half. They could easily have scored two or three goals with those long balls in.

"We made a change which maybe curtailed that a bit and gradually we started got the scoreboard ticking a bit and I think we deserved to come out winners. The victory was well earned. I think we were the better team on the team.

"Bar Slaughtneil, any team can beat any other in Derry so it was always going to be a tough game but we maybe dealt with the conditions a bit better. "The boys who came off our bench, PJ (O'Connell), Shea (Walsh) scoring two points, that made a massive difference; John McKeagney going back into corner-back, those boys made a massive difference so it was a really good day out."

Despite his delight at securing back to back titles, the Swatragh manager admitted the club have ambitions to be challenging in the senior final next season.

"Look, not to belittle the competition but it's probably fair enough to say it's not a competition we would choose to be in. We want to be playing in the next match (the senior final) and we think we are good enough," he added.

"We were okay against Slaughtneil for three quarters of the game two weeks ago and, look, that's where we need to get to. These boys are good enough. You see the size of our panel. It's massive. The reserve final tomorrow night (Monday) will be the first time our club has ever been in a reserve final and the more hurling these boys get the better."

And more hurling is on the cards as the Davitt's embark once again on a provincial competition after losing out in the 2024 Ulster final to Carey Faughs of Antrim.

"I think it is a chance to prove ourselves," added McGuckin, "We didn't do well in Ulster when we won the Junior, so it's a chance to put the wrongs right but, look, you're still three very tough matches away from getting to an Ulster final and every team in the Ulster competition will be thinking the same thing so regardless who we play it’s not going to be easy."