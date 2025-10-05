Ballinascreen celebrate winning the Derry Intermediate Hurling Championship after defeating Swatragh. Photo: George Sweeney

Leadon Timber Frame Derry Intermediate hurling Championship Final

Swatragh 2-13, Ballinascreen 1-07

Swatragh reclaimed their Derry Intermediate hurling crown with a nine point victory over Ballinascreen, the roots of which can be traced back to a Group B encounter in August.

That 3-13 to 1-17 defeat, secured for 'Screen courtesy of Reece McSorley's dramatic injury time goal, left a bitter taste in Swatragh mouths and they arrived at Owenbeg for Sunday's Intermediate final with a point to prove. And prove it they did with a display as dominant as the scoreline suggests to secure back to back championships and another tilt at the Ulster title they missed out on in last season's provincial decider.

Ruairi McWilliams of Ballinascreen barges forward against Swatragh. Photo: George Sweeney

The Davitt's set the tone from early on with the superb Sean Marty Quinn instrumental in building a 0-6 to 0-1 lead by the end of the first quarter, Quinn hitting three successive points from play to put his team in the boxseat for the trophy.

'Screen, who curiously started with dangerman Paul Cleary in a free, deep lying defensive role, were making little head way at that point but were handed a lifeline just past the 20 minute mark when a flowing move ended with that man McSorley - who had scored a hat-trick back in the group game - making it four goals in two games with a fantastic high finish into the roof of the net.

It was only 'Screen's second score in 21 minutes and while they were able to add to it with points from Cleary (f) and Caolan Connery before half-time, the goal also stung Swatragh into action and their final five minutes of the opening half was considerably more productive as Paddy Quinn and Cahal Murray hit the net.

The brace left Swatragh ahead at the break by double scores at 2-06 to 1-03 and 'Screen never seriously threatened to close the gap in a second half in which the Davitt's defence, inspired by Patrick Turner and Sean Francis Quinn, limited their opponents to just 0-4, all of which came from the hurley of Cleary, who had been moved into a more advanced role by that stage.

Swatragh’s Dominic Bradley attempts to block a shot from Ballinascreen’s Ger Dillon. Photo: George Sweeney

Swatragh themselves probably never hit the heights of the opening half but they always had enough in the tank to keep 'Screen at arm's length, their growing strength in depth highlighted by an excellent late cameo from substitute Shea Walsh who emerged off the bench to hit a lovely brace, one from play and one from a free.

Ironically it was Ballinascreen who were first on the scoreboard through a McSorley point inside the opening minute but that would be the last time they troubled the scoreboard for 20 minutes as Swatragh took a vice like grip they wouldn't relinquish.

Sean Marty Quinn set things in motion with a fantastic score from an acute angle seconds after McSorley’s opener before Murray, who grew in stature the longer thew game went on, put the Davitt’s in front on eight minutes. It then became the Sean Marty show as the game's best player hit three on the bounce to help the Davitt's lead out to 0-6 to 0-1.

McSorley's goal had 'Screen right back in the game but it proved a false dawn as Swatragh responded to it with a lovely brace of their own. First Tuner's excellent ball out of defence found McGurk roaming out under Owenbeg's main stand, his pass then sending Paddy Quinn away and, despite having plenty to do, the big forward's low shot found a way past 'Screen No. 1 Marty Mulgrew for a crucial goal.

And it got better again three minutes later when Murray announced his arrival in the decider by lashing home into a unguarded net after 'Screen had failed to clear his initial pass toward Dominic Bradley.

Those goals left it 2-06 to 1-01 and despite 'Screen finishing the half with those points from Cleary and Connery, they had a considerable mountain to climb, especially with the Swatragh backline in such an unforgiving mood.

Murray's point on the restart made that mountain just a tad taller and even if Cleary's more advanced role yielded two more points in reply to close the gap to five at 2-07 to 1-5, Swatragh were never under an real pressure.

Indeed Cleary's second point on 32 minutes preceded 23 scoreless second half minutes for 'Screen during which time Swatragh took their tally out to 2-12 with Dominic Bradley, Paddy and Sean Marty Quinn, McGurk and Walsh all on the scoreboard. Indeed it was fitting that the final score of the day was a Swatragh one and a brilliant one too, Dominic Bradley putting the seal on his own excellent display with probably the point of the final to rubber stamp a thoroughly deserved victory.

Ballinascreen scorers: Reece McSorley (1-1), Paul Cleary (0-5, 2f), Caolan Connery (0-1)

Swatragh scorers: Cahal Murray (1-2), Paddy Quinn (1-1), Dominic Bradley (0-2), Sean Martin Quinn (0-5), Shea Walsh (0-2, 1f), Fintan McGurk (0-1).

Ballinascreen: Martin Mulgrew, Jamie Lee McGlade, Ciaran Doyle, Andy McBride, Shane Grant, John McAllister, Dean Flanagan, Rory O'Kane, Ruairi McWilliams, Paul McNicholl, Noel Rafferty, Paul Cleary, Ger Dillon, Reece McSorley, Caolan Connery. (Subs) Philip McGlade for C Doyle, 20mins; Ronan O'Kane for G Dillon (inj), 30mins; Ciaran McBride for S Grant, 50mins; Eoin McCallion for J McAllister, 56mins.

Swatragh: Niall McQuillan, Ben Kearney, Patrick Turner, Sean Francis Quinn, Daire O'Loughlin, Tiarnan Walsh, Cathal Quinn, Sean Marty Quinn, Paul Gunning, Paddy Quinn, Declan Quinn, Brendan Bradley, Cahal Murray, Dominic Bradley, Fintan McGurk. (Subs) John McKeagney for B Kearney, 25mins; Aodhan OHagan for SF Quinn, 37mins; Shea Walsh for F McGurk, 39mins; PJ O'Connell for B Bradley, 45mins; Malachi for P Gunning, 56mins.

Referee: James Callaghan (Donegal)

