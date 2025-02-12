Derry manager Paddy Tally wants two points from a tough league encounter against Galway. 25-1-25

​Paddy Tally believes Galway's free flowing 'football DNA' has helped Pádraic Joyce's table toppers adapt rapidly to football's radical new rule enhancements as the Derry boss prepares to welcome ‘The Tribesmen’ to Celtic Park this weekend (Sat, 5pm).

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joyce's team, All Ireland runners-up in both 2022 and 2024, have hit the ground running under the new system with a six point home victory over All Ireland champions, Armagh, being followed by claiming Connacht bragging rights with a 10 point victory over Mayo in Hastings Insurance Mac Hale Park.

Those victories place Galway top of the early season table alongside Donegal and Tally isn't surprised by how quickly the Connacht champions have found their feet in the more open world on the new rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Definitely the likes of Galway and Kerry, maybe even Armagh to an extent, teams that play that traditional type of football if you like; teams who like to kick the ball more, it definitely suits those teams," explained the Derry manager

"And it really is in the DNA of Galway to play that type of open football if they can. You could see from the first two games against Armagh and Mayo, they have really taken advantage of the two point scoring arc, the speed of the ball, the quick transfer, plus they are athletic. They're are a big strong team so, definitely, the teams that have been playing that type of football more over the past number of years have benefitted from the rule changes.

"And Galway have come out of the blocks very fast. They are a very talented team, very experienced with a lot of players who have played in two All Ireland finals over recent years. Plus they still have a few players to come back into that team, boys who didn't play against Mayo.

"Galway will certainly have a say in how things work out this season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shane Walsh scored 0-09 in that victory over Mayo, including two two-pointers from play and a brace of two-point frees as Galway hit a match winning seven two-pointers in total, two of which resulted from Mayo being penalised for not having three defenders in their own half.

It's an area Derry will have to be wary of on Saturday, with Oak Leaf boss Tally admitting football's new era has already proved challenging for defenders.

"It really is man to man marking now and if the goalkeeper comes up and makes that extra man, it can create a lot of problems to solve for a defence," adds Tally, "Do you press? Do you not do cover? How do you make sure you are not letting players go in dangerous positions? There is a good deal of work to it.

"With the three on three there's a lot more man to man marking. Even across the back six, at times it’s purely man to man marking and I think that's a seismic change for Derry who wouldn't always have been playing that way in recent years

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's so much more space. You take three players out of that defensive system and suddenly there's much more space in there. Then, with the two point scoring arc, you have to push out a bit more so no, the rules have definitely challenged defenders very differently."

And defence is an area where Derry have been missing some big names with Conor McCluskey, Padraig McGrogan and Gareth McKinless all absent. Indeed Steelstown's Donncha Gilmore is the latest name to be added to the casualty list after injuring his shoulder for UCD in the Sigerson Cup last week.

"We don't know the full extent of the injury yet but it is a pity because he had started well," said Tally, "He's dogged, he's athletic and he has something about him.

"He is a very focused young lad and it's a pity to pick up an injury at this stage of the season but all being well, it won't be too long before we have him back."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The loss of Gilmore, who had started both league games, is a blow ahead of a game which Derry can ill afford to lose after defeats to Tyrone and Kerry, the latter after The Kingdom hit two goals in the final 90 seconds to claims a dramatic three point win.

That game saw a senior debut for Neil McNicholl in the Oak Leaf No. 1 shirt in what was his first game as a goalkeeper and Tally was more than happy with an experiment fans may see more of.

"It was a big moment for Neil and it and it was nice for him to play in Celtic Park in front of Derry people, against Kerry too, so it was one he won't forget.

"I think he equipped himself very well. Generally his kick-outs were good. They were going where he wanted them to go and he contributed to our attacking play. On quite a few occasions he was up to support play so for a first day out it was a good return from him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But certainly the two points are a priority at this stage," added Tally about this weekend's game, "The Kerry game was a game we lost when we should have won. We had the better of that game but didn't close it out.

"We improved a lot but didn't close the game out and you have to be realistic as well. At this level of sport, if you make errors and aren't clinical , it will come back to bite you and it certainly did against Kerry.

"So Galway now at home is a match where we have to get something out of it for ourselves and for the league. But within that, the most important thing is to get a good performance, to keep developing and learning how best to adapt to the new challenges of the rules and even the fact we have had new players coming in and a new system of play.

"There are lots happening at the moment but a result would be fantastic for us. It would certainly help the players if we can get a win."