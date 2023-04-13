​Two upcoming legacy events for Na Magha

​Setanta and Ballinascreen battle for possession during last year’s successfully Seán Mellon Hurling Festival.

Following on the success of last year’s Sean Mellon Hurling Festival, organiser Gerry Mathews said: “Na Magha is pleased to announce that plans for June 2023’s Festival are underway. We’ll have 16 teams playing at U11.5, including a return visit from Sean Mellon’s great friends from Cork, Blackrock National Hurling Club, The Rockies. To help cover the costs of the Festival, we are organising a quiz on Saturday 29th April, 7.30pm start, at the Waterfoot Hotel. Everyone’s welcome, at £10 a head and tables of up to 8 people.”

Club Chair, Eamon Harkin underlined the role of public support in enabling the club to provide opportunities for women and girls, boys and men to enjoy our national games.

Mr Harkin said: “With the great public support we’ve had in recent years, we have developments on our site at Ballyarnett in hand. We have also been able to engage a Games Promotion Office to work in schools.”

Catherine Shiels, Na Magha Vice-chair, is involved in organising the Aodhán Ó’Donnell Run.