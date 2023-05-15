Twelve months on from Chrissy McKaigue climbing the Clones steps to raise the Anglo Celt Cup for a first time in 22 years, Glass was this time the man charged with delivering the victory speech to a sea of adoring red and white following a match he believes highlighted the growing leadership with this Oak Leaf panel.

"It's the first time in 48 years and it's no easy feat (winning back to back Ulster titles)," explained the Derry captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There has been plenty of good Derry teams who have gone before us so we are happy to put our names there and rewrite the history books. It's extra special for this group of players.

Derry captain Conor Glass raised the Anglo Celt Cup in Clones on Sunday. (Photo: John Merry)

"It brings you closer. We thought we were a close bunch of players but these types of games bring you much closer even again. As a management team, our friends and families, the crowd, just the excitement of these games is magnificent.

"That's just a showcase of what Ulster football is all about and hopefully it is here to stay."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Glen midfielder admitted there were stages of a see-saw final in which it looked to have got away from the reigning champions and praised the Derry reaction.

"There was plenty of times in the game where you thought the game had got away from us but that just shows the leaders we have in the squad," he added, "Even Eoin McEvoy, for a 19-year old to stand up like that; the boys off the bench too, Shane McGuigan - he was unbelievable. It is ridiculous what he can do. His leadership, everything. You can say all you want in the changing rooms and on the training pitch but you have to act on it and he does that day in, day out so thank god he is on our team."

Attention now turns to the revamped All Ireland Series with Derry facing games against Donegal, Monaghan and Clare in Group four. The winner will proceed direct to the quarter-final the second and third teams playing off to join them with second having home advantage and the fourth placed team eliminated.

"It is always easier to go in coming off a win but look, to be honest we haven't really thought that far ahead," admitted Glass, "We've had sort term goals; to get promoted - we did that. Ulster Championship, we've done that now so obviously our next goal will be to focus on the group stages of this All Ireland competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad