Bank of Ireland and Ulster GAA have confirmed the renewal of their Dr. McKenna Cup sponsorship deal ahead of the 2024 competition which is due to throw in on January 3rd.

Ulster GAA President Ciaran McLaughlin with representatives of the competing counties, including Derry's Conor Doherty, at the official launch of the Bank of Ireland Dr. McKenna Cup on Wednesday night.

Derry are due to meet Down and Cavan in Group B after the draw was made at the official launch in Armagh on Wednesday but speaking on the new sponsorship announcement, William Thompson, Head of Consumer Banking NI at Bank of Ireland said: “Bank of Ireland has a proud history of supporting sport in communities and has supported the Dr McKenna Cup for almost a decade.

“We are delighted to continue our support and look forward to an exciting and hotly contested series of fixtures between the counties in the weeks ahead.”

Ciaran McLaughlin, Ulster GAA President added: “Ulster GAA is delighted to retain Bank of Ireland as the main sponsor of our pre-season inter-county competition. We have developed a strong working relationship with the Bank since the first year of the initial deal in 2015 and I warmly welcome this continued support for Gaelic games across the province.

“The Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup provides the opportunity for our county teams to get back to much needed competitive action ahead of their National League campaigns, and the supporters also look forward to seeing their teams back out for the new season.

“Over 40,000 supporters attended or viewed the live stream coverage of our games in January this year, and we expect another exciting series of matches in the 2024 competition.”

All fixtures and venues will be confirmed by the Ulster GAA Competition Control Committee next week The full group drawn were:

• Section A: Tyrone, Armagh, Donegal

• Section B: Derry, Cavan, Down

• Section C: Monaghan, Fermanagh, Antrim

