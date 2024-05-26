The Derry Masters team that defeated Donegal in Convoy last week. (Photo: Steven Doherty)

Donegal 0-10, Derry 2-10Derry made it two league wins from two after a traditionally tough tussle with neighbours Donegal last Wednesday evening in Convoy.

Goals either side of half-time from Raymond Wilkinson and Ciaran McIvor cemented unbeaten Derry’s win but the Oak Leafers were forced to dig deep against a very well-conditioned and combative Tír Conaill outfit.

Played on a beautifully manicured playing surface, the hosts raced to an early 0-2 to 0-1 lead. Derry’s response was emphatic with goal ace Wilkinson slipping home from close range from a Gavin Diamond pass. A second Paddy Bradley free and a Gerard O’Kane point edged Derry 1-4 to

0-4 ahead.

The Oakleaf men, however, would finish the half much the stronger. A third from Bradley and a brace from Wilkinson, either side of Jimmy O’Connor rattling the Donegal crossbar, handed the visitors a 1-6 to 0-4 advantage at the break.

Derry’s prospects took a dark turn when injury forced them to run out after the interval without the injured Bradley and captain Kevin McGuckin. Sniffing blood, the hosts enjoyed the better restart and pulled their deficit back to 1-8 to 0-8 after the third quarter despite points from Eunan Murphy and a third from Wilkinson.

But with a number of Derry players producing big performances, including a rock solid full-back line of Aidy Deery, Philly Mooney and rampaging Jack Joe Bigmore - who all combined with ‘keeper Pearse McCallan to produce a second clean sheet, the Oak Leafers remained in the boxseat.

Bellaghy clubmen Eugene Scullion and Gavin Diamond caught the eye with any number of lung bursting runs while Glenullin star Brian Mullan conducted much of what was good about Derry’s play. Newcomers to Masters football, Gerard O’Kane and the fleet-footed Rory O’Reilly, have both settled in snuggly in Derry’s impressive half forward line that also boasts flying machine Jimmy O’Connor. O’Connor and James McNicholl, with a missile launched from well out the field, stretched the visitors’ lead to 1-10 to 0-9.

But with Donegal pressing for late scores, it would be Derry that would find the net when Ciaran McIvor bust the onion bag with a 55th minute match winning goal. The Ballymaguigan warrior found stout support from livewire Ryan O’Kane in the build up to the goal as Derry made it two from two.

Derry scorers: R Wilkinson 1-3, P Bradley 0-3f, C McIvor 1-0, G O’Kane 0-1, J O’Connor 0-1, E Murphy 0-1f

Derry: Pearse McCallan; Adrian Deery, Philip Mooney, Jack Joe Bigmore; Donal Brolly, Gerard O’Kane, Brian Mullan; Kevin McGuckin, Eugene Scullion; Jimmy O’Connor, Gavin Diamond, Marty McGuinness; Raymond Wilkinson, Paddy Bradley, Rory O’Reilly. (Subs) Ciaran McIvor, Eunan Murphy, Gareth Murphy, Emmet McGilloway, Ryan O’Kane, Eddie McLaughlin, Conor Doonan, Ricky Clarence, Kevin Cosgrove, Liam McElhone, Stephen McGuigan, Benny McVey, Kevin

Donnelly

Donegal: Karl O’Brien; Paddy Doonan, Eamon Ward, Ciaran Cunningham; Nicky McGarrigle, Sean McDaid, Martin Donaghey; Brendan Boyle, Hugh

Foy; Lawrence McMullan, Eunan Keaveney, Nigel McGonagle; Gerard McBrearty, Damien Browne, Aaron Thompson.