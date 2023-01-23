Joint Tyrone managers, Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2218GS – 011

Tyrone had out a poor first half behind them to wipe out the Oak Leafers' six point advantage inside 12 second half minutes upon the restart but that would be as good as it got. Over the remainder of the game Derry hit 3-04 with Tyrone managing only a single point as Rory Gallagher's men got their hands on the trophy for the first time since 2011.

"It was very disappointing the way we finished off that game," admitted Dooher, "We need to take a good long, hard look at it, for ourselves, both individually and collectively, and what we should do, what can we do, if that situation evolves again. We definitely have a bit of work to do on that, there’s no doubt about it.

"It is going to be a big test of character, how we react to that. We’ll be really up against it in Roscommon."You learn a lot from defeats, and we’ll learn a lot from that today."We have a lot to put right for next week in a very short time-frame, but you know what, that’s the challenge that’s in front of us."In another eight days time we’ll know where we are but we have a lot of work to do this week, there’s no point saying otherwise."

The joint Tyrone boss was at a loss to explain why, after such a bright start to the second half, his side faded so badly in the closing stages of Saturday's final.

We didn’t come here thinking this was going to happen, but it did," he added, "Fair play to Derry, they really turned in on in the second part of the second half, and we failed to live with them.

"We got level, and we had a chance to push on, and we didn’t take it. After that, the game seemed to turn, and the goals came then and that finished off."We really worked hard for the first 15 minutes of the second half, and then took the foot off the pedal again, and we paid dearly for it.

