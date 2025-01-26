Derry's 'Man of the Match' Ryan McGill closes down Rory Weir of Tyrone at Healy Park.

Senior hurling manager Johnny McGarvey was under no illusions that Derry must improve for the visit of Down to Owenbeg, despite scoring a crucial opening day league victory over Tyrone at the weekend.

Gerald Bradley's strike was the only goal of a performance McGarvey described as "disappointing" but with the likes of Cormac O'Doherty, Ruairi O Mianain, Paddy Kelly and Deaghlan Foley still to return, the Lavey native knows Derry will have to find another gear on Saturday against the Mourne men who scored an impressive victory over Kildare in their league opener.

"It will take a better performance for sure against Down," explained McGarvey, "Your home matches are crucial.

"We will see what they bring. If Down are beating Kildare in Ballycran then they're going to be a totally different kettle of fish. Our intensity levels would need to go way, way up for next week.

"I thought Tyrone won the battle today, especially when the ball was on the ground. When we missed the ball, I don't think our intensity levels were high enough, especially in the tackle. Tyrone dictated the way the game was played.

"We put the ball down the sweepers throat a lot but definitely for Down next week we will have to improve."

McGarvey was disappointed Derry weren't further ahead than their 1-06 to 0-07 half-time advantage having passed up a couple of decent goal chances and admitted their tally of 1-13 won't have many teams worried.

"It was a good finish and Gerry (Bradley) played very well," added McGarvey, "John (Mullan) had one in the first half he should have finished. He should have been ruthless. When he was round the goalkeeper he should have buried it.

"Shea (Cassidy) had the other chance but we didn't really create much in the second half by way of goal chances but in the first half against the breeze we should have scored another 1-2 or 1-3. I thought Tyrone were a bit more efficient up front then we were, when they had chances they took them.

"The ball wasn't just sticking enough for us up front, especially second half of the first half and early part of the second half. A lot of balls went past us and over us and whether it was coming too hard and we weren't controlling it.

"A lot of wee things like that but I mean it's the first game of the new season though I'm sure nobody will be overly concerned about us after scoring 1-13 in a hurling match. But a win is a win."