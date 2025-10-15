Portsalon GC, back-to-back winners of the Paddy Carr Donegal League.

Portsalon retained the Paddy Carry Donegal League trophy on Sunday evening in dramatic fashion with the slenderest of victories over a gallant Buncrana GC side. ​

​Trailing 4-1 from the first leg, Cathal Canning’s side needed to push their home advantage right to

the wire to get a positive outcome, but even Roald Dahl himself would have struggled to come up

with a storybook ending quite like this one.

Four of the five matches concluded on the 18th green, with the other wrapped up early, on the 17th,

as both teams scrapped in gritty fashion for every inch.

With Portsalon having spent much of the afternoon trailing, victory looked unlikely, but the willingness to dig deep into the well would pay off deep, deep into the evening’s setting sun.

It was drama of the highest order, and both teams can be immensely proud of their efforts. As the

matches reached the closing holes, the Portsalon team found themselves needing absolutely everything to fall just right, and so it proved.

In Match 1, Ryan McGettigan holed a birdie putt from just off the back of the green to grab a 1up

win alongside partner Johnny Shields.

In Match 2, it was Jack Friel that holed out under pressure for par to sway the verdict his way with

partner Kevin Boyce.

In Match 3, Portsalon original Eamonn McConigley conjured up a Seve-esque up and down from the

greenside bunker, rolling home a 10-footer for par to seal a half-point after he and partner Davitt

Walsh recovered from 3 down on the back nine.

Out the back, in Match 5, Donal Callaghan Jnr and Paddy McGowan recovered from 2 down after 12

to win 2&1 on the 17th green. That all left the Match 4 pairing of Stephen Connolly and Alistair Rodger carrying the burden, leading 1 up on the 18th green and knowing a halved hole would be enough. Both were left with tricky par

putts and it was the Wolverhampton Wanderer Alistair that got first bite and drained his putt to seal

a wonderful team success.