Mr. Sean McLaughlin (Poet) presents his North West Golf Club President' Prize to winner Ciaran Quigley (right).

Playing off the white tees in blustery conditions caused no shortage of difficulties for many in the large field, however, Ciaran's length and accuracy off the tee proved to be pivotal on the day.

Twenty points on the way out was considered a top score having faced the tricky wind over the opening five holes and, just for good measure, the Derry native, mirrored that effort over the back nine to post the top score of 40 points.

An electrician by trade and a younger member of the well known Quigley clan which boasts great history within the Lisfannon club, Ciaran just recently returned to the competitive scene and the renowned pedigree of the Quigley family has now enjoyed a recent renaissance.

Commenting before teeing off in the company of his father Eamonn, a long standing and highly respected club member; Stewart McGinlay and Derek McDowell, Ciaran insisted that he intended to "live the dream" having recently taken a step back from work.

And having claimed his first 'major' triumph it would appear that the Quigley record on the tight Lisfannon links is set to return over the months ahead.