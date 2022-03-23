Strabane's double golf success celebrated by Mayor with special civic reception

Members of the Fred Perry and Jimmy Bruen Ulster title-winning teams from Strabane Golf Club pictured with Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, at a reception held to mark their 2021 achievements.

Mayor Warke said: "It was a pleasure to invite members from each of the Ulster-winning teams to the Alley Theatre for a reception to celebrate their fantastic achievements.

"Under the steady leadership of Joe and Jimmy, both groups proudly represented Strabane Golf Club so well on the highest stage. It was brilliant to see both titles making their way back to the town and I congratulate the two captains and their teammates on their successes.

"I wish everyone at Strabane Golf Club well and here's hoping there will be many more titles and trophies to celebrate this season and in the seasons to follow."​

The Jimmy Bruen Ulster-winning team from Strabane Golf Club pictured at a Mayor's reception in their honour on Tuesday evening. Left to right, Liam McCool, Patrick McCrossan, Paddy O'Kane, Kevin Neeson, Aidan Boyle, Mayor Graham Warke, Damien McGranaghan, Adrian McLaughlin, and Tommy Forbes.