Strabane's double golf success celebrated by Mayor with special civic reception
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, held a special reception in the Alley Theatre on Tuesday night for Strabane Golf Club to celebrate the club's two 2021 Ulster title-winning teams - the Fred Perry competition winning team under captain, Joe Doherty, and the Jimmy Bruen competition winning team under the captaincy of Aidan Boyle.
By Michael Wilson
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 3:03 pm
Mayor Warke said: "It was a pleasure to invite members from each of the Ulster-winning teams to the Alley Theatre for a reception to celebrate their fantastic achievements.
"Under the steady leadership of Joe and Jimmy, both groups proudly represented Strabane Golf Club so well on the highest stage. It was brilliant to see both titles making their way back to the town and I congratulate the two captains and their teammates on their successes.
"I wish everyone at Strabane Golf Club well and here's hoping there will be many more titles and trophies to celebrate this season and in the seasons to follow."
