USA forward, Timothy Weah, announced his arrival on the world stage when he scored in his country’s opening match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The game between the USA and Wales finished 1-1 after Welsh captain Gareth Bale equalised from the penalty spot.

Any watching football fans of a particular vintage or ardent followers of global politics would have been forgiven if, on seeing the name of the USA goalscorer, they asked if he could be related to the incumbent President of Liberia and legend of the San Siro, George Weah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weah isn’t exactly a common surname in the world of football, nevermind politics. However, Timothy had just scored for the USA and George is the leader of a West African country with a population smaller than that of London - could potential for these two men to be related to one another be the longshot it appeared to some to be?

Is Timothy Weah related to George Weah?

Yes. George Weah is Timothy Weah’s father. Timothy was born in Brooklyn, New York in February 2000. Timothy’s mother is Jamaican born Clar Weah who is also the incumbent First Lady of Liberia.

Timothy Weah was George and wife Clar’s third and youngest child. Timothy has two older siblings, George Jnr and Tita. George Weah has a fourth child from another relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Timothy was reared between Brooklyn and Florida. His cousin Kyle Duncan currently plays for the New York Red Bulls and his other cousin, 18 year-old Patrick Weah, is currently out on loan to the Sacramento Republic from Minnesota United.

Coached at a young age by his father, Timothy spent three seasons playing with BW Gottschee, a team in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy system, and transferred to the New York Red Bulls Academy in 2013. Timothy had an unsuccessful trial with Chelsea when he was 13 years-old after which he relocated to France where he secured a place in the academy programme at his father’s former club, PSG.

Advertisement Hide Ad