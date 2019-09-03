John McEvoy remains Derry senior hurling manager for second year

John McEvoy has been confirmed as Derry senior hurling manager for a second year following Tuesday's County Board meeting in Owenbeg.

A hugely encouraging first year in charge saw McEvoy and his backroom team of Johnny McGuirk and Brian Delargy narrowly miss out on promotion in a frustrating final defeat to Wicklow before falling agonisingly close against eventual champions, Meath, in the Christy Ring Cup semi-final in Armagh.

"After tonight's meeting of Coiste Chontae Dhoire, Derry GAA are pleased to announce the senior hurling management team for the incoming year," read a County Board statement.

"Following on from the 2019 season, John McEvoy will once again lead the Derry senior hurling management team as manager with both Johnny McGuirk and Brian Delargy as selectors and coaches respectively.

"Eoin McNicholl will lead the Strength & Conditioning team with Terry Gray appointed as Player Liaison & Logistics Manager.

"We wish both the management team and playing panel best of luck for the 2020 season."