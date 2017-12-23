DARTS: Daryl Gurney crashes out of World Championships

Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney suffered a shock defeat to John Henderson at the WPC Darts Championships on Saturday night.

The fourth seed from Londonderry was beaten 4-2.

There was an inkling of a potential upset on the cards as Highlander Anderson stormed into a 2-0 advantage on the Ally Pally stage.

The Scot's finishing ability started to desert him though and Gurney hauled himself back level but never really looked entirely comfortable as Henderson recovered and pressed on.

It was nip and tuck down the stretch but the Ulsterman had the air of a beaten man in the sixth set and Henderson took his opportunity to book a showdown in round three with Rob Cross.