Derry Masters win at Erne Head of the River

City of Derry rowers picked up two winners class pennants after an excellent afternoon's work at last week's Erne Head of the River competition.

The competition was postponed the previous week by the Portora Rowing Club due to the inclement weather and with the Lagan Head scheduled for St Patrick’s Day, City of Derry decided to withhold their Junior crews from the Erne race and only send a small contingent to Enniskillen.

The Ladies Master Comp Quad at the Head of the Erne race last week.

The Erne Head is normally restricted to Eights and Fours only. With no opportunity for Single and Double Scullers, Derry Captain, Gaetano D’Urso, decided to form a scratch Quad crew for the day and in their first outing this season in this class of boat, the vastly experienced crew of Bobby Brennan (Bow), Des Brown (2), Rob Baldwin (3) and Durso, coxed by young John Duffy, proved too good for the younger challengers from Athlone, Bann and Offaly.

Conditions on the Erne were generally cold, wet and blustery but the Derry cox steered a great line throughout the tricky four mile course to bring his crew home in a time of 24:31 Minutes.

Dublin clubs dominated the event with eight of the top 10 places going to the Liffey crews. Trinity College Dublin Senior 8+ took Head honours overall in a time of 19:17 followed home in second place by Commercial BC Dublin. Enniskillen Royal School’s young Junion 8+ put in a storming row to claim third place

Mo Brown and Mairead Nic Bloscaidh joined forces with Lagan Sculler Siobhan Toland and Offaly Rowing Club’s Caitriona Nolan to form a Composite Ladies Quad. Cleverly coxed by Kirsty McCrossan they were awarded the Class Pennant and individual medals for holding off Portora Boat Club.

Crews were in action on the Foyle on Sunday morning with a nine mile training run to Lisahally docks and back in near perfect conditions and as the days get warmer and summer time beckons crews will be on the water at least four days a week throughout the summer.

Any young person who would like to try out the sport should contact the club for free taster sessions. Contact us through our Facebook page – ‘City of Derry Boating Club’ or by email to:derryboatingclub@gmail.com